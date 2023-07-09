Cracker Barrel Once Fired A 73-Year-Old Employee For Giving Away A Muffin

Cracker Barrel is no stranger to controversy. In 2022, Cracker Barrel was called "woke" for serving plant-based sausage, which is obviously absurd. But many of its other scandals are more troubling.

There was the time Cracker Barrel accidentally put a noose in one of its dining rooms, along with the $8.7 million the company paid to settle racial discrimination and customer segregation lawsuits, as well as when employees sued the company for allegedly violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. Going even further back, in 1991, Cracker Barrel allegedly fired employees for being gay.

When a chain is inundated with bad headlines this frequently, some of them can slip through the cracks. Some of these are examples of one person making a very bad mistake (such as the times Cracker Barrel served a customer a dish contaminated with blood or a beverage that was just cleaning solution), but others are much darker and speak to corporate ideology. Enter the time Cracker Barrel fired a 73-year-old employee for giving away a muffin.