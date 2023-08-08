Is Sauerkraut Any Good To Eat After It's Been Frozen?

To be clear, sauerkraut isn't one of those products like frozen salmon that is possibly better when frozen, but it's still good. In fact, evidence shows that it pretty much comes out of the freezer precisely the same as it went in. There are some caveats to the freezing process, however.

For example, you absolutely have to leave some space at the top of the container (which should be a plastic bag or container rather than a glass jar). The reason for this is simple: Much of sauerkraut is liquid, and when liquid freezes, it expands. As anyone who has ever put a soda in the freezer and forgotten about it can tell you, the result is minorly explosive and majorly messy. If you follow these rules, frozen sauerkraut lasts roughly twice as long as refrigerated, with a life span of 8-12 months.

Thawing is also an important thing to talk about here. Much like other foods, you want to thaw as slowly as possible. You could defrost sauerkraut in the microwave or on the counter, but the way water crystals break down will mean it loses a lot of its texture and flavor. Instead, try slowly thawing it in the fridge.