The Best Way To Thaw Frozen Cheese To Avoid A Dry, Crumbly Mess

Freezing foods is a crucial way to keep them good for as long as possible; while a package of chicken breasts will only stay good for a few days at most, freezing them means you can load up on a Costco mega-pack, secure in the knowledge that your poultry will stay good for ... well, pretty much forever. But while most people realize you can freeze proteins, there are far more foods you can effectively freeze without a drop in quality. Bread freezes remarkably well, for instance, as do fruits and vegetables.

Another food that freezes well is cheese ... well, mostly. Hard cheeses like cheddar, jack, or parmesan are going to both freeze and thaw without major issue. But softer cheeses like brie, camembert, or ricotta are likely to suffer some major textural (if not taste) issues as a result of the thawing process. Fortunately, there are ways to mitigate that problem.