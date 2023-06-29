How To Decide If Canned Sauerkraut Should Actually Be Rinsed

Sauerkraut is a nutrient-packed superfood that tastes great and provides your body with probiotics, which promote gut health and may even be able to help prevent your next hangover. What's not to love? Originating in China and eaten in Europe since at least the 13th century, sauerkraut is a healthy addition to mashed potatoes, slow-cooker pork, and corned beef sandwiches. But one debate sauerkraut eaters have been having is — to rinse or not to rinse.

Wait, people rinse their sauerkraut? Yes, they do, and for a good reason. The main argument for rinsing canned sauerkraut is to reduce its sodium content and make a healthier meal. Luckily, rinsing sauerkraut is quite easy and can be done in the sink with a strainer like any other vegetable. While rinsing, make sure to mix the sauerkraut with your hands, and also, let it completely drain to get rid of as much salt as possible.