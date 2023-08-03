Level Up Your Burger And Swap Out The Bun For Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
If you have an insatiable hunger that even the biggest, juiciest burger won't fulfill, it might be time to replace the bun with something more substantial. While it might sound like something Homer Simpson would dream up, the grilled cheese burger is an impressive option for lunch, dinner, or even an ambitious late-night snack. This towering dish features a burger patty placed between two individual grilled cheese sandwiches.
If your brain is having a hard time conjuring up this epic feast, imagine a bottom "bun" consisting of a grilled cheese sandwich, onto which a burger patty is placed. Next, add your preferred toppings to the burger, such as lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and any condiments. Now, take your other "bun," aka second grilled cheese sandwich, and place it on top. As delicious as this meal sounds, concerns about sogginess are definitely understandable. After all, you'll be combining two separate sandwiches with a burger patty, as well as assorted fixings. Fortunately, perfecting your grilled cheese technique can ensure the best possible outcome.
Constructing the perfect grilled cheese sandwich
As the basis for your grilled cheese burger, your sandwiches must be on point to ensure the dish lives up to expectations, so a reliable grilled cheese recipe is key to a successful finished product. Mix mayo and butter in a bowl, then spread the blend on your bread slices. The dual fats will add a richer flavor to this sandwich than either ingredient would on its own. Set your stovetop to medium heat and place a skillet over the burner. Once it reaches the right temperature, place your bread slices into the skillet, making sure the butter-mayo side is facing down.
Add a combo of shredded American and cheddar cheeses to the bread in the pan, then top with the remaining slices (making sure the butter-mayo side is pointing up). Why use shredded cheese? Chef Jason Sobocinski told CTbites, "One [reason] is meltability, shredded cheese will melt more evenly and faster ... second is that you can now combine more than one cheese for the ultimate melt and flavor combination." Toast the bread to your liking, then flip and press down on the sandwich with a spatula. After a few minutes, flip again. Cook for approximately a minute longer, then remove the sandwiches from the skillet.
There's one more thing you can do to ensure that your grilled cheese burger is as easy to manage as it is delicious. And it all has to do with how you cook your meat.
Smash burgers are best when making this recipe
There's a time and a place for thick, juicy burgers, but decadent, grilled cheese-accented burgers call for something a little more manageable. A smash burger will probably make a better addition, in this case, as these patties lay flatter and retain their juices more effectively thanks to their crust, which will keep your dual grilled cheese sandwiches intact as you eat.
A great smash burger recipe is the final puzzle piece when it comes to making your own grilled cheese burger. Start by divvying your ground beef into 3-ounce portions, then set your grill to medium heat and wait for it to reach the desired temperature. Put the preformed patties onto the grill, place parchment paper over them, and then squish the burgers using a heavy object (a burger press is best if you have one on hand). Quickly remove the parchment paper, season the burgers to your liking, and flip after about two minutes. Allow the other side to cook for another minute, then remove the patty from the heat. You now have a delicious, perfectly textured burger to add between your grilled cheeses.