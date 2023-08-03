Level Up Your Burger And Swap Out The Bun For Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

As the basis for your grilled cheese burger, your sandwiches must be on point to ensure the dish lives up to expectations, so a reliable grilled cheese recipe is key to a successful finished product. Mix mayo and butter in a bowl, then spread the blend on your bread slices. The dual fats will add a richer flavor to this sandwich than either ingredient would on its own. Set your stovetop to medium heat and place a skillet over the burner. Once it reaches the right temperature, place your bread slices into the skillet, making sure the butter-mayo side is facing down.

Add a combo of shredded American and cheddar cheeses to the bread in the pan, then top with the remaining slices (making sure the butter-mayo side is pointing up). Why use shredded cheese? Chef Jason Sobocinski told CTbites, "One [reason] is meltability, shredded cheese will melt more evenly and faster ... second is that you can now combine more than one cheese for the ultimate melt and flavor combination." Toast the bread to your liking, then flip and press down on the sandwich with a spatula. After a few minutes, flip again. Cook for approximately a minute longer, then remove the sandwiches from the skillet.

There's one more thing you can do to ensure that your grilled cheese burger is as easy to manage as it is delicious. And it all has to do with how you cook your meat.