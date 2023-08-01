Lunchables, The Iconic School Cafeteria Staple, Is Going All In With Fresh Fruit

Lunchables will be adding fresh fruit to its lineup, just in time for the back-to-school season, according to a press release from the company. The change was inspired by increased social media interest in the combo. The new lineup of products will be produced in partnership with Del Monte, which will provide the fruit.

Customers will be able to choose from ham and cheddar cracker stackers with either apples or pineapple on the side. If turkey is your protein of choice, the turkey and cheddar cracker stackers variety will feature grapes or clementines. These packages will include the standard crackers, cheese, and protein, along with the new fruit addition.

Both varieties are upgrades to Lunchables' previous products, which did not include a side. Vice President of Marketing for Del Monte, Melissa Mackay, said the companies hope to "change kids' perspectives around fruits" and encourage healthier eating with the new products.