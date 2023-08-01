Lunchables, The Iconic School Cafeteria Staple, Is Going All In With Fresh Fruit
Lunchables will be adding fresh fruit to its lineup, just in time for the back-to-school season, according to a press release from the company. The change was inspired by increased social media interest in the combo. The new lineup of products will be produced in partnership with Del Monte, which will provide the fruit.
Customers will be able to choose from ham and cheddar cracker stackers with either apples or pineapple on the side. If turkey is your protein of choice, the turkey and cheddar cracker stackers variety will feature grapes or clementines. These packages will include the standard crackers, cheese, and protein, along with the new fruit addition.
Both varieties are upgrades to Lunchables' previous products, which did not include a side. Vice President of Marketing for Del Monte, Melissa Mackay, said the companies hope to "change kids' perspectives around fruits" and encourage healthier eating with the new products.
The company has made a few changes
According to the press release, the inclusion of fresh fruit is Lunchables' latest effort to promote healthier eating for school-age children. The product change was prompted by a partnership with school cafeterias, which requires Lunchables products to meet National School Lunch Program guidelines to be sold in schools.
Each package of the Lunchables with fresh fruit has 13 grams of protein per serving, and the included crackers now have reduced amounts of salt and oil compared to previously made products. The company has also cut down its products' sugar, sodium, and saturated fat content.
The protein, cheese, and cracker stacker Lunchables with fresh fruit can soon be found in the produce section of grocery stores. For now, the initial rollout will be limited to select stores in the southern-central region of the United States, but success could cause a more widespread launch in the future.