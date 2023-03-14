How Lunchables Is Changing Its Iconic Recipes For Its School Cafeteria Debut

Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) helps to provide billions of lunches to children enrolled in schools across the country. From salads to sandwiches and any number of hot options, school cafeterias attempt to fill hungry students' bellies with healthy school lunches.

The USDA helps schools to procure healthy food through the Food In Schools (FIS) program, which sources food that is grown or produced in the United States. The organization works to ensure that the food that is approved to be served in schools meets specific guidelines. The USDA recently announced plans to work towards reducing sugar and sodium in school foods on the heels of a report that revealed that a majority of both breakfasts and lunches in schools exceeded Dietary Guidelines for Americans standards.

There are a plethora of products and vendors the USDA has vetted for the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), but the newest product that will be available in the 2023-2024 school year has been a lunchbox favorite for years: Kraft Heinz's Lunchables.