The Reason Sprite Remix Was Discontinued So Soon
The Sprite Remix line, which featured non-caffeinated fruit sodas, was produced by Coca-Cola and introduced to store shelves in Canada and the United States in 2002. Over the next three years, this new line released three caffeine-free flavors: Tropical Mix, Berryclear, and Aruba Jam. An advert for Sprite Remix even featured The Neptunes' head bobbing, Biz Markie mixing, and some old shots of Muhammad Ali swinging. With such a great advertisement that really captured the early 2000s hip-hop energy, what went wrong with this soda?
Although Sprite might be joining forces with Tic Tac to create a Sprite-flavored candy, it certainly isn't producing any more remixes. Unfortunately, the electrifying Sprite Remix met its end rather abruptly and was discontinued due to poor sales. Unless you buried a Remix can some 18 years ago, you're unlikely to see it live and in person again. The iconic green can that is Sprite journeys alone with no more remixes, but there are some lessons to learn from this, and a few alternatives to sip on.
The fizzy remix with no more bubbles
You may wonder what Skittles Bubble Gum and Sprite Remix have in common — sadly they both had hugely underwhelming sales, leading to their inevitable discontinuation. You could say there weren't enough bubbles to keep either of them afloat. It's particularly unfortunate as Sprite Remix was extremely popular when it released its first flavor: Tropical Mix. In 2003 it sold over 55 million cases alone. When Berryclear surfaced in 2004, the Remix line still had a lot going for it. However, when it released Aruba Jam in April 2005, the pineapple spin on a Sprite flavor was met with mixed reviews.
How long does it take for a soda to bomb? The answer, in terms of Sprite Remix, is less than a year. By the end of 2005, the whole Remix line had been discontinued. While there have been some rebranding attempts at the tropical flavor, it is doubtful you will see Aruba Jam or Berryclear under a Sprite logo again.
Alternatives to the remix
Is Sprite Remix likely to make a comeback? The answer is most likely a no. When asked on Twitter where Sprite Remix had disappeared to, Sprite replied, "Sprite Remix is discontinued. The new drink is Sprite Tropical Mix".
— Sprite (@Sprite) January 5, 2017
The Tropical Mix is the Sprite Remix re-branded, so if you're searching for a nostalgic flavor, it is still very much alive. However, if you feel a little betrayed by Sprite and their sudden pull of Remix, perhaps you'd be inclined to switch to a different brand. Indeed, Pepsi has released a Sprite competitor called Starry. Since it was only released at the beginning of 2023, there are yet to be any additional flavors on the roster.
One lesson that can be learned from discontinuing sodas like Sprite Remix is the realization that there needs to be real support to keep these fizzy beverages going strong. If you were seriously upset about the discontinuation of Aruba Jam, then tell your friends about these new flavors and spread the word. This can ultimately be the difference between a limited release and a permanent one. Rest in peace Sprite Remix; perhaps there'll be a revival in the form of a Starry Remix in the future — until then, we can only dream.