The Reason Sprite Remix Was Discontinued So Soon

The Sprite Remix line, which featured non-caffeinated fruit sodas, was produced by Coca-Cola and introduced to store shelves in Canada and the United States in 2002. Over the next three years, this new line released three caffeine-free flavors: Tropical Mix, Berryclear, and Aruba Jam. An advert for Sprite Remix even featured The Neptunes' head bobbing, Biz Markie mixing, and some old shots of Muhammad Ali swinging. With such a great advertisement that really captured the early 2000s hip-hop energy, what went wrong with this soda?

Although Sprite might be joining forces with Tic Tac to create a Sprite-flavored candy, it certainly isn't producing any more remixes. Unfortunately, the electrifying Sprite Remix met its end rather abruptly and was discontinued due to poor sales. Unless you buried a Remix can some 18 years ago, you're unlikely to see it live and in person again. The iconic green can that is Sprite journeys alone with no more remixes, but there are some lessons to learn from this, and a few alternatives to sip on.