Pepsi's Newest Soda Was Made To Be The Sprite Killer

Pepsi touts its newest caffeine-free lemon-lime beverage as being well-balanced in terms of sweetness and citrus flavor. "With STARRY, we were able to create a game-changing recipe with the perfect balance of lemon lime flavor and sweetness compared to the competition," said Danielle Barbaro, Vice President R&D at PepsiCo Beverages North America (via PR Newswire).

But do early reviewers agree? YouTube product reviewer Jason Mazurak compared both the zero-sugar and regular versions of Starry to 7UP and Sprite. Mazurak noted limited differences between the two versions of Starry and preferred either of them over 7UP. While he noted that if he were in an establishment that solely served Pepsi products he would choose Starry, ultimately Sprite slightly edged out over the top of Starry in terms of flavor.

Meanwhile, on The FIZZ: Soft Drink Reviews the overarching theme was that the flavors of Starry and Sprite are similar with Starry coming in as marginally sweeter. However, he also notes that Sprite is somewhat more fizzy. Mark Borison, self-described soda sommelier, also tasted both versions of Starry, indicating that they both smell good, are appropriately carbonated, and have a fresh citrusy flavor. He then did a blind taste test against both Sprite and 7UP ultimately determining that his hands-down favorite was Starry.

While the early reviews on flavor aren't across-the-board over the moon for Starry, it remains to be seen if its packaging will "hit different" like the company claims its new soda will.