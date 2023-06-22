Tic Tac Has Joined Forces With Sprite For A Brand New Summertime Flavor
In the face of high summer heat, nothing quenches your thirst like a cold can of your favorite soda. While many people have their pick from the most popular soda brands, Sprite is somewhere near the top of best-sellers.
If you're a big fan of that familiar lemon-lime flavor, you may be excited about a new product with the same taste in mind: A new Sprite-flavored Tic Tac. The popular mint brand just released a new limited-edition collaboration with Sprite just in time for summer.
The brand is delivering the same Sprite taste consumers have come to know with a signature tongue-tingly, refreshing feeling. Choose from your pick of three sizes: a 50-pack, 60-pack, or even a 200-pack. (Because let's be honest — you'll have to share.) All three sizes of Tic Tac Sprite are in stores now — but only for a limited time.
Another soda-flavored Tic Tac to try
If you're intrigued by the idea of a soda-flavored mint, Sprite isn't the only fizzy drink mingling with Tic Tac on the shelves. The Ferrero Group, which owns Tic Tac, previously collaborated with Coca-Cola to create another soda-flavored delight: Tic Tac Coca-Cola. The treat came out in 2019, becoming the first-ever Coca-Cola flavored mint. These are still available in stores today and come in a 60-pack or 200-pack.
If you're unsure of the quality of these combos, many internet users have praised Tic Tac Coca-Cola — and some have even pre-approved Tic Tac Sprite. Instagram user Snackolator posted news of the Sprite collaboration ahead of its release, and many commenters expressed hope that it would have a good flavor, with many citing the quality taste of Tic Tac Coca-Cola as proof.
For now, we'll have to wait and see if Tic Tac Sprite really does get the same approval from fans.