Tic Tac Has Joined Forces With Sprite For A Brand New Summertime Flavor

In the face of high summer heat, nothing quenches your thirst like a cold can of your favorite soda. While many people have their pick from the most popular soda brands, Sprite is somewhere near the top of best-sellers.

If you're a big fan of that familiar lemon-lime flavor, you may be excited about a new product with the same taste in mind: A new Sprite-flavored Tic Tac. The popular mint brand just released a new limited-edition collaboration with Sprite just in time for summer.

The brand is delivering the same Sprite taste consumers have come to know with a signature tongue-tingly, refreshing feeling. Choose from your pick of three sizes: a 50-pack, 60-pack, or even a 200-pack. (Because let's be honest — you'll have to share.) All three sizes of Tic Tac Sprite are in stores now — but only for a limited time.