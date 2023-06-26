How Skittles Tried (And Failed) To Save Its Now Discontinued Bubble Gum

Skittles seems like a brand that you can bet on for success, but even the best among us have their failures. The classic Skittles candies have been a hit ever since they debuted in 1974, and they now rank as the second most popular candy for Halloween in the United States, according to sales data from CandyStore.com (trailing only Reese's Peanut Butter Cups). But Skittles owner Mars Wrigley has also taken some missteps with the brand. Numerous discontinued Skittles varieties have come and gone, most leaving very little behind in the way of positive memories. The notable exception to this trend is Skittles Bubble Gum, which, despite disappearing from shelves over a decade ago, still has a dedicated group of fans clamoring for its return.

Skittles Bubble Gum was introduced in 2004 and discontinued in 2010, yet it still managed to fit a full-on midlife crisis in the midst of its short run. When it debuted, the candy was a straightforward Skittles-gumball hybrid. They were made out of bubble gum, yes, but in all other respects, they were just like classic Skittles. They looked the same, and they had the same fruity flavor as the original variety. But sales of Skittles Bubble Gum were disappointing, so in 2006, Mars revamped the product with a new mix of even fruitier flavors. It was a big swing ... and a total miss.