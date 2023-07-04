The Cocktail Business Card Is So Unconventional It Might Be Genius
Few people would think to associate business cards with cocktails. After all, most people use business cards for networking purposes, such as sharing contact information and a reminder of their introduction. With this use case so cemented in the brain, it's easy to overlook how versatile these little pieces of cardstock can be. One unconventional way to use these cards: ordering at a bar.
Bartender Daniel Ralston tweeted about receiving a business card from an older gentleman with nothing but a cocktail recipe titled "Johnny's Dream." The card was printed in full color and laminated, even including a photo of the cocktail. The man asked him to make the drink, so he did. Ralston described the experience as "truly bizarre," yet despite the rarity of the interaction; it may have brought to light a new way to order a cocktail. Despite how unprecedented this method may be, it could be genius for conveying your desired order.
The case for cocktail business cards
In response to the tweet, other users who'd encountered this phenomenon pointed out reasons. One of the most straightforward of these is language barriers. Commenters described their own bartending experiences when businesspeople from other countries would use the cards to convey their orders — a truly genius way to get the cocktail you like while ordering in a foreign country. Similarly, the cards might be useful when attempting to order in a loud bar, particularly for soft-spoken people.
The card in the tweet included the type of tequila, measurements for each ingredient, and even how to serve and garnish the drink. If you're picky about brands and measurements, and are looking for a specific drink made a certain way, the cards can be a good means to ensure you get what you're looking for without jumping in while the bartender is making your drink.
When not to use a cocktail business card
While the cocktail business cards may be smart in some situations, they may not be fit for everyday use. For one, business cards can be expensive to print. Even if you have the money to spend, it may make sense to save them for travel and for bars that tend to be loud so as not to give them all out too quickly. The same goes if your order isn't too uncommon or you're not picky about ingredients; it may not be worthwhile to spend the cash.
Perhaps more important is to read the room. If the bar is slammed and the bartenders can hardly keep up, it may not be in good taste to hand them a recipe to read and follow. In this instance, ordering a simple drink may be more polite. However, if the bar is slow, this cocktail tip may be a great new way to order your drink while overcoming communication barriers.