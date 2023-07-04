The Cocktail Business Card Is So Unconventional It Might Be Genius

Few people would think to associate business cards with cocktails. After all, most people use business cards for networking purposes, such as sharing contact information and a reminder of their introduction. With this use case so cemented in the brain, it's easy to overlook how versatile these little pieces of cardstock can be. One unconventional way to use these cards: ordering at a bar.

Bartender Daniel Ralston tweeted about receiving a business card from an older gentleman with nothing but a cocktail recipe titled "Johnny's Dream." The card was printed in full color and laminated, even including a photo of the cocktail. The man asked him to make the drink, so he did. Ralston described the experience as "truly bizarre," yet despite the rarity of the interaction; it may have brought to light a new way to order a cocktail. Despite how unprecedented this method may be, it could be genius for conveying your desired order.