New Report Shows That Expired SNAP Benefits Have Exacerbated Food Insecurity

Millions of American adults are considered food insecure, meaning those people do not have the resources to purchase food that supports a healthy and active lifestyle. With pandemic SNAP benefits eliminated, the food insecurity issue has become heightened. NBC News reports that 47% of households earning less than $50,000 annually sought food benefits in May 2023. Compared to February's 39%, the difference appears significant.

While higher-income sectors saw increased food spending, persistent inflation has deeply impacted the lower-income category. Sofia Baig, a Morning Consult economist who helped with the report, said consumers are looking to other sources to subsidize their spending. Even though prices have stabilized, the costs are still higher than in previous years. The increase in SNAP benefits percentages shows people are seeking assistance to help fill the gap in their food spending. Consumers cannot complete their shopping lists without other sources to offset the higher at-home grocery costs. The SNAP benefits could be the difference between having or skipping a meal.

SNAP is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Each state runs and regulates the program. Allocations are determined by persons in the household, income, and other factors. The benefits can be used on food items, including produce, dairy, and proteins. Recent program changes have modified work requirements for participants to qualify for food assistance.