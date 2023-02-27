Millions Of Americans Are Facing Hunger As COVID-19 SNAP Benefits Get Cut

As the COVID-19 pandemic was first ravaging the American economy, the United States Department of Agriculture began issuing Emergency Allotments (EA) to its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). These allotments were meant to boost the food budgets of those struggling in the pandemic economy. NBC News reports that those expanded benefits are set to end on March 1 and may drastically affect the state of hunger and poverty in the 32 affected states.

The groundwork for SNAP dates back to the 1930s. During the Great Depression, the Agricultural Adjustment Act was created to provide reduced prices on commodities to hunger relief organizations. This was the first form of food assistance provided by the federal government that would become the SNAP program with the passage of the 2008 Farm Bill. This safety net program is designed to provide financial assistance designated towards basic food and nutritional needs for those struggling to meet ends meet. The USDA's latest data shows that 42.3 million Americans are currently enrolled to receive SNAP benefits of some kind. The program was expanded in 2020, but now, those expanded benefits are set to end.

While President Biden will end the pandemic's State of Emergency declaration in May, millions of Americans are still spending more at the grocery store due to inflation. Bloomberg reports that inflation may have peaked, but food prices won't come down any time soon. And those losing their expanded benefits may still struggle to feed themselves adequately.