Millions Of Americans Are Facing Hunger As COVID-19 SNAP Benefits Get Cut
As the COVID-19 pandemic was first ravaging the American economy, the United States Department of Agriculture began issuing Emergency Allotments (EA) to its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). These allotments were meant to boost the food budgets of those struggling in the pandemic economy. NBC News reports that those expanded benefits are set to end on March 1 and may drastically affect the state of hunger and poverty in the 32 affected states.
The groundwork for SNAP dates back to the 1930s. During the Great Depression, the Agricultural Adjustment Act was created to provide reduced prices on commodities to hunger relief organizations. This was the first form of food assistance provided by the federal government that would become the SNAP program with the passage of the 2008 Farm Bill. This safety net program is designed to provide financial assistance designated towards basic food and nutritional needs for those struggling to meet ends meet. The USDA's latest data shows that 42.3 million Americans are currently enrolled to receive SNAP benefits of some kind. The program was expanded in 2020, but now, those expanded benefits are set to end.
While President Biden will end the pandemic's State of Emergency declaration in May, millions of Americans are still spending more at the grocery store due to inflation. Bloomberg reports that inflation may have peaked, but food prices won't come down any time soon. And those losing their expanded benefits may still struggle to feed themselves adequately.
Expanded benefits will expire March 1
The USDA explained on Feb. 8 that Congress passed a law in December setting all Emergency Allotment (EA) benefits to end on March 1, though it has already expired in some states. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities says this will reduce monthly grocery allocations by a minimum of $95, though some will see reductions as high as $250. This includes households with children that will receive $223 less each month.
Research by The Urban Institute showed that the enhanced benefits provided an incredible amount of support over the last three years. The SNAP EA program kept 4.2 million people above the poverty line and lowered overall poverty by 10%.
As Bloomberg points out, this supplemental income for grocery expenses allows folks to spend their income to meet other needs, such as medicine, utilities, and rent. And software company Propel found that folks in the states where the EA has already expired were more likely to skip meals, eat less, or rely on others for food. With the expiration of this program set to begin on March 1, food pantries and other hunger relief organizations in the other 32 states are bracing themselves for an increase in demand.