Lab-Grown Chicken Sold In Stores Will Now Have An Official USDA Label
Although the ancient paradox of the chicken or the egg can create endless conversation, another poultry question has received its answer from the USDA. Over the past week, both California's Upside Foods and California-based GOOD Meat received USDA regulatory approval for their labeling language of lab-grown chicken, as reported by U.S. News & World Report. While the specific labels have not been revealed, it appears that the food product will be referred to as "cell-cultivated chicken."
In an article by Vegconomist, Andrew Noyes, Eat Just's Head of Global Communications & Public Affairs (GOOD Meat falls under the brand), said, "cultivated" is the preferred term within the industry and has become the standard in other countries, like Singapore. While each brand has its own methodology, cultivated meat "grows" its food product from animal cells. Not a vegetarian or vegan offering, the concept is meant to offer meat that does not rely on raising and slaughtering animals.
The USDA label approval is another step in the approval process before the FDA examines the food product's safety for public consumption. As of June 2023, both Upside Foods and GOOD Meat are in the FDA facility inspection process after already completing the first FDA regulatory requirements. Upon completion, inspection approval, and other legal requirements, the cell-cultivated chicken will be made available for public consumption.
Where will U.S. consumers be able to get a taste of cell-cultivated chicken?
After both Upside Foods and GOOD Meat met the labeling milestone in the regulatory approval process, U.S. consumers are getting closer to their first taste of cell-cultivated chicken. As the race quickens to be the first to market, both food brands have well-known supporters who are preparing to showcase the cultivated meat product in their restaurants.
In its press release, Upside Foods stated that its offering will be launched at select restaurant partners, including Bar Crenn, the three-star Michelin restaurant by Dominique Crenn. The backing by the highly acclaimed chef has many food enthusiasts excited to appreciate how a lab-grown chicken can be as satisfying as a farm-raised one. The company alluded to additional opportunities for consumers to get that first taste.
While GOOD Meat already offers its cultivated chicken in Singapore, the brand previously announced that José Andrés and his restaurant group, José Andrés Group, will be the first ones to offer its product. The food item will be featured on menus across his various restaurants.
Although these two celebrated chefs appear to be the faces of the emerging industry, it is unclear when the cell-cultivated chicken will arrive on grocery store shelves. While the curiosity surrounding the product continues to grow, any new product rollout is not instantaneous. More importantly, brands only get one chance to make a great first-taste impression. With all the hype, that initial bite better be mind-blowing.