Lab-Grown Chicken Sold In Stores Will Now Have An Official USDA Label

Although the ancient paradox of the chicken or the egg can create endless conversation, another poultry question has received its answer from the USDA. Over the past week, both California's Upside Foods and California-based GOOD Meat received USDA regulatory approval for their labeling language of lab-grown chicken, as reported by U.S. News & World Report. While the specific labels have not been revealed, it appears that the food product will be referred to as "cell-cultivated chicken."

In an article by Vegconomist, Andrew Noyes, Eat Just's Head of Global Communications & Public Affairs (GOOD Meat falls under the brand), said, "cultivated" is the preferred term within the industry and has become the standard in other countries, like Singapore. While each brand has its own methodology, cultivated meat "grows" its food product from animal cells. Not a vegetarian or vegan offering, the concept is meant to offer meat that does not rely on raising and slaughtering animals.

The USDA label approval is another step in the approval process before the FDA examines the food product's safety for public consumption. As of June 2023, both Upside Foods and GOOD Meat are in the FDA facility inspection process after already completing the first FDA regulatory requirements. Upon completion, inspection approval, and other legal requirements, the cell-cultivated chicken will be made available for public consumption.