Takis' Dragon Sweet Chili Flavor Is Finally Available In The US

Takis' Dragon Sweet Chili is finally making its debut in the U.S. after finding popularity in Canada where it won the 2022 Product of the Year Award. First introduced in 1999 in Mexico, Takis quickly became one of the most popular spicy snacks. The brand later made its way into the United States during the early 2000s. If you want a fiery snack, the rolled tortilla chips encrusted with spicy powder are a crowd favorite.

In March 2023, Takis launched a cheesy non-spicy flavor of its tortilla chips called Intense Nacho. Now the brand is adding a sweet rendition to its roster. It's described as still having the spicy flavor profile the brand is known for though. According to a June 13 press release the snack has "intensely sweet bite with a ferocious kick of spice."

The brand is even taking it a step further by making the packaging recyclable in partnership with TerraCycle, as it has done with all of its packaging. If interested, you can sign up with Terracycle's Takis Snacks Free Recycling Program and mail in your packaging once you have a box full. They cover the shipping.