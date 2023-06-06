The James Beard Awards 2023 Winners Have Been Announced

Restaurant industry professionals and members of the culinary elite filled the Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 5 to toast the winners of the 2023 James Beard Awards. Affectionately called "chef's prom" or the "Oscars of food," the event focuses on the organization's efforts to foster a supportive, positive environment within the restaurant industry. According to Eater, Foundation CEO Clare Reichenbach said, "the James Beard Awards are the Foundation's most powerful change lever and we're committed to making them a force for good, one that recognizes excellence both on and beyond the plate." Its list of award recipients seeks to reflect those ideals.

Highlights from the ceremony included Top Chef alum Gregory Gourdet winning Best New Restaurant for his Portland restaurant Kann. Another Top Chef alum, Damarr Brown earned emerging chef honors for his work at Virtue in Chicago. Also, Yoli Tortilleria, located in Kansas City, Missouri, was named as the first outstanding bakery award winner.

For the national awards, Philadelphia had a huge night with several restaurants receiving recognition. Friday Saturday Sunday was named Outstanding Restaurant. The Foundation awarded Outstanding Restaurateur to Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality Group. During the ceremony Yin said, "To Philadelphia, you made me belong. Your ongoing commitment fostered a world-class restaurant scene that represents our diversity, ethnicity, history and resiliency."

The James Beard Awards are part of the James Beard Foundation. First presented in 1991, the awards are meant to shine a spotlight on the people who create memorable food and dining experiences.