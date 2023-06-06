The James Beard Awards 2023 Winners Have Been Announced
Restaurant industry professionals and members of the culinary elite filled the Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 5 to toast the winners of the 2023 James Beard Awards. Affectionately called "chef's prom" or the "Oscars of food," the event focuses on the organization's efforts to foster a supportive, positive environment within the restaurant industry. According to Eater, Foundation CEO Clare Reichenbach said, "the James Beard Awards are the Foundation's most powerful change lever and we're committed to making them a force for good, one that recognizes excellence both on and beyond the plate." Its list of award recipients seeks to reflect those ideals.
Highlights from the ceremony included Top Chef alum Gregory Gourdet winning Best New Restaurant for his Portland restaurant Kann. Another Top Chef alum, Damarr Brown earned emerging chef honors for his work at Virtue in Chicago. Also, Yoli Tortilleria, located in Kansas City, Missouri, was named as the first outstanding bakery award winner.
For the national awards, Philadelphia had a huge night with several restaurants receiving recognition. Friday Saturday Sunday was named Outstanding Restaurant. The Foundation awarded Outstanding Restaurateur to Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality Group. During the ceremony Yin said, "To Philadelphia, you made me belong. Your ongoing commitment fostered a world-class restaurant scene that represents our diversity, ethnicity, history and resiliency."
The James Beard Awards are part of the James Beard Foundation. First presented in 1991, the awards are meant to shine a spotlight on the people who create memorable food and dining experiences.
James Beard Awards 2023 regional awards celebrated many firsts
As the winning chefs gathered for their class picture, the James Beard Awards 2023 winners might have been the most diverse group since its inception. Several of the regional awards honored firsts in their categories. Sherry Pocknett is the first Indigenous woman to earn a James Beard Award. Recognized as Best Chef Northeast for her work at Sly Fox Den Too in Charlestown, Rhode Island. A member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, her menu focuses on local, seasonal ingredients. Her acceptance speech was full of tears and joy as she spoke about her struggles.
Another first, Natalia Vallejo earned top honors in Best Chef South for her efforts at Cocina al Fondo in San Juan. It is the first time that Puerto Rico received such a win. The restaurant focuses on the traditions, flavors, and history as told through the food served on the table.
Overall, the James Beard Awards 2023 winners embody a wide range of culinary achievement. From Vietnamese food in Portland to Southern cooking out of Chicago and an elevated Korean tasting menu in New York City, this year's honors seemed to focus on the James Beard Foundation's commitment to not only celebrate exceptional talent but ensure that equity, diversity, and community is featured throughout its annual class. While only a select few will wear that special medal for their efforts, the annual ceremony seems to be evolving to better represent the broad complexity of the restaurant industry.