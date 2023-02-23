James Beard 2023 Awards Season Kicks Off With Its America's Classics Winners

While chefs wear their winners' medals proudly during the annual James Beard Awards Gala, those chefs' culinary creativity is only one portion of the James Beard organization's mission to support and elevate America's food culture. Although the innovative menus and intricate dishes lead to great applause during the "chef's prom," the American culinary collective is more robust. The annual America's Classics winners honor select restaurants' contributions to regional food and being an integral part of the culinary community. Awarded since 1998, eligible restaurants must be "in existence for at least 10 years" and showcase how the long-standing business continues to offer excellence in all that it does.

Joining the more than 100 restaurants that have earned this honor are 2023 America's Classics winners: Joe's Bakery & Coffee Shop in Austin, Texas; San Juan, Puerto Rico's La Casita Blanca; Manago Hotel in Captain Cook, Hawaii; Nezinscot Farm in Turner, Maine; Butte, Montana's Pekin Noodle Parlor, and Wagner's Village Inn in Oldenburg, Indiana. Although these restaurants might not show up in an episode of "Top Chef" or be continuously featured on Food Network, their place in the culinary community has been earned through consistently offering delicious food and impeccable service. Whether it's plates of fried chicken in the Midwest or the Puerto Rican restaurant that feels as if diners are stepping into someone's home, these establishments are rooted in tradition, nostalgia, and a commitment to celebrating regional cuisine.