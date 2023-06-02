The World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards Named The 2023 Champions Of Change

The restaurant world is more than impeccably plated dishes and bold flavor combinations. While 50 the Best brand celebrates the globe's best restaurants, bars, and hotels, The World's 50 Best Restaurants' recent announcement focuses on culinary world's impact beyond the table. The 2023 Champions of Change drive meaningful development for their communities by being heroes of hospitality. This year, the two Champions of Change are Nora Fitzgerald Belahcen of Amal in Marrakech, Morocco and Othón Nolasco and Damián Diaz of No Us Without You LA in Los Angeles, California.

Nora Fitzgerald Belahchen uses her business, Amal, to empower disadvantaged women. By teaching them culinary arts skills and offering them employment in her restaurant and catering business, Fitzgerald Belachen hopes these women will have a path forward. She believes food can be both nourishment and a catalyst for change.

At No Us Without You LA, Nolasco and Diaz assiss undocumented immigrants with food relief and advisory services. Because of their immigration status, those individuals may not qualify for governmental assistance. Their hope is that the often-undervalued back-of-house workers will be given some appreciation for their hard work. They're giving back to those people who provide hospitality to others.

The 2023 Champions of Change will receive a financial donation from the 50 Best organization. This monetary support is meant to assist the programs' initiatives. On June 20, the 50 Best brand will announce its annual list of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, as well as other awards in its portfolio.