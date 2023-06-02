The World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards Named The 2023 Champions Of Change
The restaurant world is more than impeccably plated dishes and bold flavor combinations. While 50 the Best brand celebrates the globe's best restaurants, bars, and hotels, The World's 50 Best Restaurants' recent announcement focuses on culinary world's impact beyond the table. The 2023 Champions of Change drive meaningful development for their communities by being heroes of hospitality. This year, the two Champions of Change are Nora Fitzgerald Belahcen of Amal in Marrakech, Morocco and Othón Nolasco and Damián Diaz of No Us Without You LA in Los Angeles, California.
Nora Fitzgerald Belahchen uses her business, Amal, to empower disadvantaged women. By teaching them culinary arts skills and offering them employment in her restaurant and catering business, Fitzgerald Belachen hopes these women will have a path forward. She believes food can be both nourishment and a catalyst for change.
At No Us Without You LA, Nolasco and Diaz assiss undocumented immigrants with food relief and advisory services. Because of their immigration status, those individuals may not qualify for governmental assistance. Their hope is that the often-undervalued back-of-house workers will be given some appreciation for their hard work. They're giving back to those people who provide hospitality to others.
The 2023 Champions of Change will receive a financial donation from the 50 Best organization. This monetary support is meant to assist the programs' initiatives. On June 20, the 50 Best brand will announce its annual list of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, as well as other awards in its portfolio.
What is the purpose of The World's 50 Best Restaurants Champions of Change?
Restaurant accolades can entice diners to travel for a reservation and share the experience with others. While the table might be the gathering space for conversation and connection, the hospitality offered in the experience is not finite. The World's 50 Best Restaurants Champions of Change celebrates the people who take positive action to make a difference.
The celebration of unsung hospitality heroes began in 2021, the inaugural year of this award. Each of the recipients have made a conscious choice to take meaningful action toward inclusivity, sustainability, and forward momentum towards positive change. Previous award winners include Kurt Evans. At Downtown North Pizza, the restaurant exclusively employed formerly incarcerated individuals, hosted dinners discussing prison reform, and actively sought to address recidivism in this community.
In 2022, The World's 50 Best Restaurants celebrated Olia Hercules and Alissa Timoshkina for their #CookForUkraine benefit for UNICEF. Combined with raising awareness and funds for displayed Ukrainian families, the London based program offered a way for families to share recipes and cultural stories. The program worked with local restaurants to fundraise via the sale of certain menu items. While many people will devour the 2023 50 Best brand's lists, those accolades are only one portion of the hospitality story. The grassroots community programs are the sustenance that will foster the industry's growth for years to come.