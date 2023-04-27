It's Official: Kit Kat Cereal Is Finally Coming To The US

There are a ton of healthy cereal brands on the market these days, but where's the fun in that? When you want a treat that takes you straight back to your childhood, sugary cereals are the only option. From boxes emblazoned with silly cartoon mascots to the joy of slurping down the remnants of sugar-infused milk, cereal goes beyond breakfast, occupying the snacking category, too. This is especially true of the many candy-flavored options out there, from Cookie Crisp to Reese's Puffs. Kit Kat fans can also take heart, as their favorite candy will soon be available among the many cereal aisle selections.

Consisting of a crunchy wafer coated with rich milk chocolate, Kit Kats were originally a product of England. In the United States, Kit Kats have been manufactured by The Hershey Company since 1970 and have proved to be a massive hit with chocolate lovers over the decades. As a result, their impending debut in the cereal aisle is highly anticipated by candy fans.