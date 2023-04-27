It's Official: Kit Kat Cereal Is Finally Coming To The US
There are a ton of healthy cereal brands on the market these days, but where's the fun in that? When you want a treat that takes you straight back to your childhood, sugary cereals are the only option. From boxes emblazoned with silly cartoon mascots to the joy of slurping down the remnants of sugar-infused milk, cereal goes beyond breakfast, occupying the snacking category, too. This is especially true of the many candy-flavored options out there, from Cookie Crisp to Reese's Puffs. Kit Kat fans can also take heart, as their favorite candy will soon be available among the many cereal aisle selections.
Consisting of a crunchy wafer coated with rich milk chocolate, Kit Kats were originally a product of England. In the United States, Kit Kats have been manufactured by The Hershey Company since 1970 and have proved to be a massive hit with chocolate lovers over the decades. As a result, their impending debut in the cereal aisle is highly anticipated by candy fans.
Breakfast time has never been so sweet
While Kit Kat cereal has been available in the U.K. since March, Americans will soon get their first taste of the sweet concoction. This May, Kit Kat cereal will be putting the break in breakfast at grocery stores across the United States. A product of prolific cereal manufacturer General Mills, Kit Kat cereal combines the chocolatey goodness and crisp wafers synonymous with the iconic candy.
While there's no denying the fan-favorite flavor, Kit Kat cereal also features some essential nutrients. Consisting of 31% whole grains, the cereal offers a selection of vitamins and is a good source of iron and calcium. Additionally, the cocoa used to make the cereal is sustainably sourced.
After its release, fans can grab Kit Kat cereal boxes for $5.69 each at most supermarket chains. General Mills plans to make this cereal a permanent part of its breakfast lineup — Saturday mornings just got a whole lot tastier.