General Mills Is Celebrating Its New Cereal Drop In A Minuscule Way
Breakfast is often referred to as "the most important meal of the day," and there's likely some truth to that statement. According to WebMD, eating breakfast gets your metabolism moving, ensuring you have enough energy to begin your day. Eating breakfast daily can also reportedly improve focus and concentration, and improve memory in the long run. There are a seemingly infinite amount of iconic breakfast dishes, but one of the most common, quick choices is a bowl of cereal.
General Mills may have begun as a flour mill, but the company started making cereal in the 1920s, and today, its products are some of the most recognizable in the breakfast foods aisle. The company is responsible for Bisquick pancake mix, Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Wheaties, and more. Although several of these cereals already come in different flavors — like Chocolate Lucky Charms and Apple Cinnamon Cheerios — the brand is introducing cereals in an all-new size.
Enjoy the full miniature experience
General Mills is releasing miniature versions of some of its most popular cereals. Fans of the breakfast brand can enjoy smaller versions of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Reese's Puffs, and Trix cereal (Via businesswire). If you want a fully miniature breakfast experience, General Mills is releasing a Minis Breakfast Bundle, which will include a few accessories to amplify the mini breakfast experience.
Among the goodies that come with the bundle is the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mini Fridge, which actually works to keep your milk cold and ready to pour into a bowl of cereal. The Trix Mini Utensil Set that's included is perfect for all your breakfast-eating needs General Mills suggests cooking up some mini Trix-inspired pancakes and waffles. But if muffins are more your style, you might want to use the silicone Reese's Puffs Mini Muffin Mold.
Cereal fans can grab the Minis Breakfast Bundle from cerealsociety.com for $45 starting January 27, and they will be available while supplies last.