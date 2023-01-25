General Mills Is Celebrating Its New Cereal Drop In A Minuscule Way

Breakfast is often referred to as "the most important meal of the day," and there's likely some truth to that statement. According to WebMD, eating breakfast gets your metabolism moving, ensuring you have enough energy to begin your day. Eating breakfast daily can also reportedly improve focus and concentration, and improve memory in the long run. There are a seemingly infinite amount of iconic breakfast dishes, but one of the most common, quick choices is a bowl of cereal.

General Mills may have begun as a flour mill, but the company started making cereal in the 1920s, and today, its products are some of the most recognizable in the breakfast foods aisle. The company is responsible for Bisquick pancake mix, Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Wheaties, and more. Although several of these cereals already come in different flavors — like Chocolate Lucky Charms and Apple Cinnamon Cheerios — the brand is introducing cereals in an all-new size.