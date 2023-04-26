'Panera Faves' Week Is Kicking Off With Some Never-Before-Seen Merch

Panera Bread is launching its second-ever MyPanera week. Starting on May 1, MyPanera members will have access to a rotation of deals on their 'Panera Faves.' MyPanera is Panera Bread's loyalty rewards program that lets members earn points with their purchases that can be put towards a variety of rewards, as well as other bonus perks.

Panera fans will also be able to snag exclusive merchandise and first-of-its-kind 'Carb Couture' that celebrates the brand's most iconic dishes like its mac & cheese and baked goods. This may not include the brand's baguette handbag but does include items like the "Mac Drip" sweats set, a "just baked" baby onesie, and other Panera-themed sweats and shirts.

According to a press release, all of the proceeds will go to the Panera Bread Foundation, which works to provide at-risk and underserved youth educational opportunities with a goal toward leadership. My PaneraWeek runs from May 1 to May 7.