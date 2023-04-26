'Panera Faves' Week Is Kicking Off With Some Never-Before-Seen Merch
Panera Bread is launching its second-ever MyPanera week. Starting on May 1, MyPanera members will have access to a rotation of deals on their 'Panera Faves.' MyPanera is Panera Bread's loyalty rewards program that lets members earn points with their purchases that can be put towards a variety of rewards, as well as other bonus perks.
Panera fans will also be able to snag exclusive merchandise and first-of-its-kind 'Carb Couture' that celebrates the brand's most iconic dishes like its mac & cheese and baked goods. This may not include the brand's baguette handbag but does include items like the "Mac Drip" sweats set, a "just baked" baby onesie, and other Panera-themed sweats and shirts.
According to a press release, all of the proceeds will go to the Panera Bread Foundation, which works to provide at-risk and underserved youth educational opportunities with a goal toward leadership. My PaneraWeek runs from May 1 to May 7.
A week of deals for MyPanera members
On top of exclusive first access to merchandise, Panera Bread will reward its most loyal fans with a week of deals on its iconic soups, salads, sandwiches, and drinks. It kicks off on Monday the 1st when members who spend $5 or more are eligible for free delivery. Tuesday, members can save $2.50 on any of Panera's soups or macs, along with the option for a dollar off of salad dressings.
Next, Panera Bread is offering buy-one-get-one half-off of soups purchased through the Panera app on Wednesday, then salads replace soups for the same deal on Thursday, and the same goes for sandwiches on Friday. The week closes out with deals on Panera's Unlimited Sip Club's annual plan, and the launch of MyPanera Knead to Know Trivia which will run from May 7 through June 11, giving fans an opportunity to win a variety of Panera-related prizes. All qualifying purchases made that week will also enter members to be one of five Grand Prize winners who will be chosen to receive a free You Pick 2 each week from May 14 through December 31, 2023.
"MyPanera has always been focused on delivering personalized experiences and disruptive value to our guests, and we look forward to rewarding and celebrating our loyal members all MyPanera week long," said Panera Bread chief brand and concept officer Eduardo Luz.