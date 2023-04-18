Reese's Is Bringing The Age Old Crunchy Or Smooth Debate To Its Peanut Butter Cups
If you're a fan of peanut butter, you probably have a preference between reaching for the jar of crunchy or smooth at the grocery store. Now, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are joining in on the debate, and customers can choose between two different fillings in their candies. According to a press release from the company, the all-new limited-edition candies will be released with two different variations, perfect for fans of both peanut butter varieties to enjoy.
The Reese's Creamy Peanut Butter Cup will be similar to the standard candy, but the filling will reportedly be "noticeably smoother" than usual. Crunchy peanut butter fans may have been left craving more from their candy until now, but fortunately, the wait is over. The Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups will feature bits of peanuts in every bite for a little extra bit of texture. Both versions, of course, will be coated in the same milk chocolate exterior.
If you want to taste test both versions for yourself, the candies will be sold anywhere you can by Reese's Peanut Butter Cups for a limited time.
Customers choose which flavor is superior
Once you've taste tested both versions of the peanut butter-chocolate candies, you can make your voice heard and vote for your favorite version over on the Hersheyland website. The votes will be tallied, revealing which states prefer which kind of peanut butter filling.
"With these new Cups, peanut butter lovers will have a delicious way to sound off on one of the most contested disputes," said Reese's Brand Manager Chris Fenton. "Let the debate begin!" The votes will be counted through May 17. After voting closes, the company will determine the overall winner. The crunchy versus creamy debate will be settled and announced via Reese's social media platforms on May 18 — also known as National I Love Reese's Day.
This isn't the brand's first foray into adding some crunch to its candies. It has previously released versions of the classic peanut butter cup candy with Reese's Pieces, Reese's Puffs, pretzels, and cookie pieces inside the filling.