Reese's Is Bringing The Age Old Crunchy Or Smooth Debate To Its Peanut Butter Cups

If you're a fan of peanut butter, you probably have a preference between reaching for the jar of crunchy or smooth at the grocery store. Now, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are joining in on the debate, and customers can choose between two different fillings in their candies. According to a press release from the company, the all-new limited-edition candies will be released with two different variations, perfect for fans of both peanut butter varieties to enjoy.

The Reese's Creamy Peanut Butter Cup will be similar to the standard candy, but the filling will reportedly be "noticeably smoother" than usual. Crunchy peanut butter fans may have been left craving more from their candy until now, but fortunately, the wait is over. The Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups will feature bits of peanuts in every bite for a little extra bit of texture. Both versions, of course, will be coated in the same milk chocolate exterior.

If you want to taste test both versions for yourself, the candies will be sold anywhere you can by Reese's Peanut Butter Cups for a limited time.