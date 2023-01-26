Reese's New Treat Is A Twist On A Childhood Favorite
If you ever stop and reflect on the desserts that defined your childhood, you'd likely be surprised by how many Reese's flavored treats make the list. Of course, just about every kid who watched "E.T." immediately begged their parents for a bag of Reese's pieces. And while only a few may remember the thinly sliced, chip-esque Reese's flavored swoops, per Insider, no one who watched the infamous early 2000's Reese's puff commercial could ever forget that when faced with a bowl of this cereal you have to "eat 'em up, eat 'em up, eat 'em up." But now Hershey's revealed it's combining the flavor of Reese's with another childhood snacking star.
According to Reader's Digest, each year the world buys more than 40 million packs of animal crackers. And we're pretty sure more than half of those edible elephants and lions end up in the hands of children going through the moral dilemma of whether they should start munching on the head or the feet first. However, the youth can now discuss the ethics of eating Reese's-flavored candy animals. That's right, Hershey's is revamping your childhood favorite with chocolate and peanut butter flair.
Reese's dipped animal crackers are the snack your childhood self always wanted
According to Hershey's, Reese's dipped animal crackers are exactly what they sound like. This treat features 13 different animal-shaped cookies and each one is dipped in peanut butter candy on one side and milk chocolate on the other. So by digging into this snack you'll be eating a lion that tastes just like a Reese's peanut butter cup. The treat is already available at retailers across the nation and seems to possibly be a permanent addition to Reese's candy lineup. Per Hershey's website, each package is roughly 4.25 ounces and offers four 150-calorie servings.
As Thrillist reports, Hershey's choice to throw animal crackers into Reese's candy-filled vat was a strategic one. In September 2022, the brand revealed that customers seem to favor its dipped snacks. In fact, fans love them so much that Hershey's dipped pretzel sales increased by 53% last year. So naturally, the next step was to coat one of the U.S.'s favorite childhood treats in Reese's candy.
But, as you may have noticed, Hershey's didn't collaborate with any big animal cracker names on this snack, instead opting to make its very own animal cookies. However, maybe, just maybe, if all goes well, Hershey's will eventually decide to work with Stauffer's, the OG U.S. animal cracker seller responsible for those cookie-stuffed bear containers, per Mental Floss, and we'll get to see the childhood hero team-up of our dreams.