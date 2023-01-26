Reese's New Treat Is A Twist On A Childhood Favorite

According to Hershey's, Reese's dipped animal crackers are exactly what they sound like. This treat features 13 different animal-shaped cookies and each one is dipped in peanut butter candy on one side and milk chocolate on the other. So by digging into this snack you'll be eating a lion that tastes just like a Reese's peanut butter cup. The treat is already available at retailers across the nation and seems to possibly be a permanent addition to Reese's candy lineup. Per Hershey's website, each package is roughly 4.25 ounces and offers four 150-calorie servings.

As Thrillist reports, Hershey's choice to throw animal crackers into Reese's candy-filled vat was a strategic one. In September 2022, the brand revealed that customers seem to favor its dipped snacks. In fact, fans love them so much that Hershey's dipped pretzel sales increased by 53% last year. So naturally, the next step was to coat one of the U.S.'s favorite childhood treats in Reese's candy.

But, as you may have noticed, Hershey's didn't collaborate with any big animal cracker names on this snack, instead opting to make its very own animal cookies. However, maybe, just maybe, if all goes well, Hershey's will eventually decide to work with Stauffer's, the OG U.S. animal cracker seller responsible for those cookie-stuffed bear containers, per Mental Floss, and we'll get to see the childhood hero team-up of our dreams.