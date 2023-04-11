Red Stripe Is Gearing Up For Summer By Stepping Into The World Of Cocktails

In 1928, Red Stripe brewed its very first beer. Since then, the Jamaican beer company has been selling its famous "low butterscotch" flavored lager beer, also known as the "Great Jamaican Beer," in addition to several other flavored alcoholic drinks.

Previously, Red Stripe was in the limelight for gifting a bobsled to the Jamaican women's bobsled team during the 2018 Winter Olympics. Now, Red Stripe is making news again for adding new drinks to its beer line-up, according to an April 11 press release.

The beer giant is serving up ready-to-drink canned cocktails called Red Stripe Rum Drinks. The 12-ounce canned cocktails come in two flavors: Red Stripe Rum Punch and Red Stripe Rum Mojito. The Rum Punch is made with Caribbean rum, mango juice, sparkling water, and natural flavors. The Rum Mojito, meanwhile, consists of Caribbean rum, lime juice, sparkling water, and natural flavors. Both drinks contain 5.9% ABV.