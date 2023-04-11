Red Stripe Is Gearing Up For Summer By Stepping Into The World Of Cocktails
In 1928, Red Stripe brewed its very first beer. Since then, the Jamaican beer company has been selling its famous "low butterscotch" flavored lager beer, also known as the "Great Jamaican Beer," in addition to several other flavored alcoholic drinks.
Previously, Red Stripe was in the limelight for gifting a bobsled to the Jamaican women's bobsled team during the 2018 Winter Olympics. Now, Red Stripe is making news again for adding new drinks to its beer line-up, according to an April 11 press release.
The beer giant is serving up ready-to-drink canned cocktails called Red Stripe Rum Drinks. The 12-ounce canned cocktails come in two flavors: Red Stripe Rum Punch and Red Stripe Rum Mojito. The Rum Punch is made with Caribbean rum, mango juice, sparkling water, and natural flavors. The Rum Mojito, meanwhile, consists of Caribbean rum, lime juice, sparkling water, and natural flavors. Both drinks contain 5.9% ABV.
Canned cocktails are on the rise
The Red Stripe Rum Drinks will be available to purchase in Florida and parts of the Northeast during the spring season. And fans of Red Stripe have been sounding off on social media.
On Red Stripe's Instagram account, fans can't contain their excitement for the new drinks. "Need this in my life," one person commented under a post about the canned cocktails. "This is amazing," another user said under a separate Instagram post.
Ready-to-drink canned cocktails have been having a moment in the United States in the past few years. The ready-to-drink cocktail market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 13.4% for the next 12 years, according to analysis by Grand View Research. Spirit-infused cocktails are the largest selling ready-to-drink cocktails, which includes vodka, gin, tequila, whiskey, and rum. Red Stripe joins an array of popular drink brands introducing canned cocktails, such as Topo Chico and SunnyD.