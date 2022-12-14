Daily Meal's Exclusive Survey Uncovers The Type Of Canned Cocktail People Are Most Likely To Skip

While mixing up a refreshing Moscow mule is an appealing way to start the weekend for some, convenience still reigns king in a busy world. That mentality has one part of the drink market thriving for its accessibility and ease. We're talking about the world of ready-to-drink cocktails, a business that has been ballooning in size in recent years. Per 'Merican Mule, a big part of that jump in popularity comes from the pandemic, a time which prevented us from being able to go for a drink in a bar. Now, you can just grab that same cocktail off the shelf of your local supermarket.

According to Grand View Research, the value of the canned cocktail market was worth more than $728 million in 2021, and the growth isn't stopping there. Projections expect that number to continue to rise for the next ten years at least. With the burgeoning popularity of canned cocktails, we started to wonder which type of drink it is that people like best. So we conducted a survey to find out. From a Negroni to an old-fashioned, which canned cocktail do some consumers call their favorite?