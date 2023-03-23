Why This Is The Best Week Of The Year To Order Domino's
College basketball fans are already in the midst of enjoying their favorite time of year, March Madness. Now those fans have something more to celebrate. According to The Takeout, Domino's Pizza (a.k.a. America's favorite pizza chain) has announced it is giving a half-off discount to all normal menu-priced pizzas through Sunday, March 26. This might be one of the best offers from the franchise pizza chain that customers will see all year.
Today is the beginning of the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, and Domino's Pizza is hoping to find itself on the table of every watch party across the country with this outstanding deal.
"Domino's is giving an alley-oop to basketball fans who want a special deal this week," Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's Senior Vice President of customer and store experience said in a statement shared with People. "What's better than cheering on your favorite team while enjoying a delicious slice of pizza? Getting that pizza at a great price!"
How to take advantage of this great deal
Domino's Pizza says that this deal will only be around for this week. This is an online-only promotion that will automatically apply to any orders made online or through Domino's mobile app. The deal is also going to apply to only the pizzas in your order so items like sandwiches, pasta, and loaded tots will not have the same discount applied to them.
This is still a great deal for any Domino's fan. A large specialty pizza would typically cost $20 on its own. With this deal, you'll get the same pizza for just $10. This is also a nationwide promotion meaning you won't need to search for every Domino's Pizza on Google Maps to find one that's offering this discount.
Domino's Pizza also had an impressive turnout for another big sporting event this year. Domino's CEO Russell Weiner told CNBC that the chain sold more than 2 million pizzas during Super Bowl 2023. It seems they're hoping that March Madness will see an equally remarkable spike in orders.