Why This Is The Best Week Of The Year To Order Domino's

College basketball fans are already in the midst of enjoying their favorite time of year, March Madness. Now those fans have something more to celebrate. According to The Takeout, Domino's Pizza (a.k.a. America's favorite pizza chain) has announced it is giving a half-off discount to all normal menu-priced pizzas through Sunday, March 26. This might be one of the best offers from the franchise pizza chain that customers will see all year.

Today is the beginning of the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, and Domino's Pizza is hoping to find itself on the table of every watch party across the country with this outstanding deal.

"Domino's is giving an alley-oop to basketball fans who want a special deal this week," Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's Senior Vice President of customer and store experience said in a statement shared with People. "What's better than cheering on your favorite team while enjoying a delicious slice of pizza? Getting that pizza at a great price!"