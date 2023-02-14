Domino's Sold 2 Million Pizzas During Super Bowl 2023

While the Kansas City Chiefs prevailed on the field during Super Bowl LVII, Domino's reaped big sales on the second-biggest food holiday of the year. With more than 60 years of stretching that dough into favorite pies, one of the world's most popular pizza companies appreciates that single-day sales can be a huge boost to the bottom line.

In a Feb. 13 CNBC interview, Domino's CEO Russell Weiner shared that about 2 million pizzas were sold during the Big Game. Although the business leader didn't share the specific reasoning for the ordering spike, online ordering convenience, menu deals, and overall food popularity appear to be reasonable assumptions for all the orders.

Given that food costs continue to influence buying decisions, Domino's believes that its ability to leverage its supplier relationships and online ordering system can help to keep pricing reasonable. While there is a recognizable difference between online prices and other ordering options, the click and go method allows the pizza company to better capture ordering patterns, which in turn can maintain attractive pricing. Although Super Bowl 2023 saw significant ordering, it appears that the company hopes to use that data to better create better customer experiences. In the highly competitive pizza market, any advantage can help Domino's score a win beyond the one-day eating extravaganza.