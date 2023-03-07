Starbucks' Newest Spring Beverage Has Officially Dropped. Here's What We Know
When someone brings up Starbucks' seasonal drinks, it's nearly inevitable that the first thing that comes to mind is a pumpkin spice latte. While the well-known coffee purveyor has been known to release the beverage as early as August, that flavor is meant to encapsulate fall. And the brewing behemoth has other flavors it rolls out throughout the year.
After the PSL, Starbucks is probably best known for its seasonal favorites around the holidays. Eggnog lattes and gingerbread-flavored beverages in red or green decorated to-go cups are a natural sign of the season. But when the leaves aren't falling and the Christmas lights aren't twinkling, what are the flavors Starbucks promotes to attract people to its brews?
In February, the news of Starbucks' olive oil-infused coffee had fans in a tizzy. Now, on the cusp of spring, Starbucks is releasing a brand-new drink: the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew.
What's in Starbucks' new drink?
As warmer weather starts to descend, Starbucks is dressing up its cold brew with cinnamon and caramel. The two flavors are infused into nitro cold brew, and the beverage is topped with a sweet cinnamon "cold foam" and a shake or two of cinnamon dolce dust, per a March 7 press release.
Starbucks drink developer Erin Marinan said that the new beverage was inspired by salted caramel and sticky buns and is intended to be a balanced, delicate drink. "This velvety smooth Nitro Cold Brew provides customers with a fresh take on the fan-favorite caramel flavor," Marinan said in a statement. The new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew is available starting March 7 and will be available year-round.
Starbucks first introduced its nitro cold brew in 2016. Infused with nitrogen, the coffee is supposed to be a smoother sip with a velvety mouthfeel.