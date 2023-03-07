Starbucks' Newest Spring Beverage Has Officially Dropped. Here's What We Know

When someone brings up Starbucks' seasonal drinks, it's nearly inevitable that the first thing that comes to mind is a pumpkin spice latte. While the well-known coffee purveyor has been known to release the beverage as early as August, that flavor is meant to encapsulate fall. And the brewing behemoth has other flavors it rolls out throughout the year.

After the PSL, Starbucks is probably best known for its seasonal favorites around the holidays. Eggnog lattes and gingerbread-flavored beverages in red or green decorated to-go cups are a natural sign of the season. But when the leaves aren't falling and the Christmas lights aren't twinkling, what are the flavors Starbucks promotes to attract people to its brews?

In February, the news of Starbucks' olive oil-infused coffee had fans in a tizzy. Now, on the cusp of spring, Starbucks is releasing a brand-new drink: the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew.