Dollar Tree Just Announced It Can't Afford To Sell Eggs Anymore

It's no secret that food inflation is taking a toll on many Americans. While costs in other areas have been on the wane in recent months, food prices remain high in much of the country. When it comes to the causes of persistent elevated grocery prices, such as the war in Ukraine and problems with the supply chain, others wonder whether food manufacturers aren't taking advantage of the situation by raising prices. Regardless of the reason, many consumers are looking for ways to afford their household groceries without breaking the bank.

For many people, saving money means shopping for certain items at dollar stores, which are often far less expensive when compared to supermarkets and other establishments. Dollar Tree is one of several popular chains that promise great deals to customers concerned about their bottom lines when faced with economic strife.

However, even Dollar Tree isn't immune to the effects of inflation, as the chain enacted a 25% increase in prices in 2022 to offset rising costs. Dollar Tree was recently forced to take another step to deal with the effects of inflation — one that's depriving its customers of an essential grocery staple.