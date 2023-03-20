Dollar Tree Just Announced It Can't Afford To Sell Eggs Anymore
It's no secret that food inflation is taking a toll on many Americans. While costs in other areas have been on the wane in recent months, food prices remain high in much of the country. When it comes to the causes of persistent elevated grocery prices, such as the war in Ukraine and problems with the supply chain, others wonder whether food manufacturers aren't taking advantage of the situation by raising prices. Regardless of the reason, many consumers are looking for ways to afford their household groceries without breaking the bank.
For many people, saving money means shopping for certain items at dollar stores, which are often far less expensive when compared to supermarkets and other establishments. Dollar Tree is one of several popular chains that promise great deals to customers concerned about their bottom lines when faced with economic strife.
However, even Dollar Tree isn't immune to the effects of inflation, as the chain enacted a 25% increase in prices in 2022 to offset rising costs. Dollar Tree was recently forced to take another step to deal with the effects of inflation — one that's depriving its customers of an essential grocery staple.
As egg prices increase, consumers are left without many options
Eggs are just one of the many grocery items shoppers procure from Dollar Tree and other discount stores. And as with other food staples, the cost of eggs has been on the rise. Due to the estimated 60% increase in the cost of eggs that took place last fall, Dollar Tree will no longer be selling the item until later in the year, according to a March 14 report from Reuters.
This change will affect shoppers within the U.S. and Canada, where Dollar Tree currently has approximately 8,000 locations in operation. Along with other common causes of inflated egg prices, a recent outbreak of avian flu is also adding to expenses. As a result, a dozen large eggs can cost as much as $7 depending on the store and what part of the U.S. it's located in.
However, it's not all bad news on the horizon for egg-loving consumers. While prices for eggs are still elevated overall, they're lower than they were in January. Additionally, costs for eggs in California have been decreasing even further, a trend that's hoped to make its way to other sections of the country soon. There's no denying that economic times are tough for shoppers, but many are hopeful that these signs indicate food inflation is easing.