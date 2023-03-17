Skittles And Campbell's Soup Could Soon Be Banned In California

Your favorite snacks may soon be hard to come by if you live in California. The Washington Examiner reports that the state's lawmakers are considering a bill that would effectively ban several foods, including Pez, Campbell's soup, Skittles, and Sour Patch Kids due to chemical additives. The proposed ban would prohibit the sale of foods containing these additives in the state, as well as the production of foods containing these additives, even if they will be sold elsewhere.

The bill was introduced by State Assembly member Jesse Gabriel and would ban five food additives that it outlines as harmful for consumption. Three of the five substances have already been banned in the European Union for the same reason. Many of the products that would be affected by the proposed ban are still available in the European Union but use different ingredients in place of these food additives.

"Californians shouldn't have to worry that the food they buy in their neighborhood grocery store might be full of dangerous additives or toxic chemicals. This bill will correct for a concerning lack of federal oversight and help protect our kids, public health, and the safety of our food supply," Gabriel said in a Feb. 22 statement. This would be the first ban of its kind in the United States, where the FDA is typically the ruling body when it comes to food safety across the nation.