Taco Bell Is Bringing Back The Volcano Menu—And This Is Not A Drill

Of all the fast-food franchises out there, Taco Bell may be the most susceptible to feverish demands from its customers. At the same time, it's also the most likely to incite said demands by taking things off its menu. The most well-documented example of this push-and-pull occurred in 2020, when the chain said goodbye to its beloved Mexican Pizza. Following an online petition, ample celebrity backing, and a Twitter musical starring Dolly Parton, Taco Bell vowed to bring back to the saucy, cheesy mashup indefinitely in 2022.

Meanwhile, a host of other discontinued menu items still call to nostalgic Taco Bell fans from beyond the grave. That includes the Volcano Taco, which featured a red hard-shell tortilla stuffed with ground beef, lettuce, spicy nacho cheese, and fiery Lava Sauce. Fans were thrilled when the limited-run item made its way into permanent rotation in 2008, only to see it go again in 2013.

Now, Taco Bell has taken to social media to announce its third coming, which could also include other volcanic delights.