Red Lobster Is Hosting A Free Endless Lobster Party In NYC. Here's How To Get In

Red Lobster is already famous thanks to its endless baskets of Cheddar Bay Biscuits and the annual Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal. Now, the chain has announced that it's giving fans something they've wanted for a long time — all-you-can-eat lobster. The only catch is that you'll need to score one of a limited number of tickets to attend the New York City event.

"We're thrilled to reward guests for their love of lobster with our first-ever Endless Lobster event. We know how much our guests love Endless Shrimp, so we figured why not offer Endless Lobster," said Red Lobster Chief Marketing Officer Patty Trevino.

Fans might be used to seeing new dishes rolled out every year for Lobsterfest, but this is the first time that the brand will be offering all-you-can-eat lobster. The event is being held at the chain's Times Square location in the heart of New York City on March 28 ,2023 and will only last for one day. There are three 2-hour time slots available for reservations, but getting one might be a challenge.