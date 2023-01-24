Red Lobster Debuts Mouthwatering New Dishes For Its Yearly Lobsterfest
Red Lobster may have started as a small, family-owned restaurant in Lakeland, Florida, but the restaurant has now expanded into a beloved chain with over 700 locations worldwide (via Red Lobster). And, as you may know, each year, the chain hosts "Lobsterfest," a celebration of meals featuring the restaurant's namesake.
At this year's Lobsterfest, customers can enjoy old favorites, as per an announcement, like the Lobster Lover's Dream — rock and Maritime lobster tails served with shrimp and lobster linguini, covered in a lobster cream sauce. If you can't pick how you want your lobster prepared, you can get the Maine Lobster Tail Duo — one tail is served roasted, and the other is grilled. The Bar Harbor Lobster Bake serves up split roasted lobster tails along with shrimp, scallops, mussels, and tomatoes over linguini in a garlic-wine broth. And, of course, you can order the Live Maine Lobster served steamed or stuffed.
Although you might have some favorite go-to dishes at Red Lobster, the restaurant is also releasing a lineup of brand-new dishes to enjoy.
The chain is serving lobster tacos and tails
To celebrate this year's Lobsterfest, Red Lobster will be introducing a few new dishes alongside some old favorites. According to PR Newswire, guests can enjoy the brand-new Lobster & Shrimp Tacos. Three grilled tortillas will be stuffed with Maine & Norway lobster and shrimp, then topped with pico de gallo, lime crema, cilantro, and jalapeño slaw. The new Lobster & Shrimp-Topped Sirloin places a Maine lobster tail alongside a 7-ounce sirloin steak and is topped with parmesan-bacon shrimp.
If you want to sip on something sweet along with your entrée, Red Lobster is also serving up two brand-new beverages to pair with your dish. The Berry Sunset Lobsterita blends Sauza Gold Tequila, triple sec, with raspberry and strawberry purees. If you want something a little more on the sour side, try the Passion Fruit Lobsterita, which combines Sauza Gold Tequila, triple sec, and Monin Passion Fruit Puree. The drink is then poured over ice or blended and served with a lime rim.
Lobsterfest is back now, but these dishes will only be available for a limited time.