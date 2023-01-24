Red Lobster Debuts Mouthwatering New Dishes For Its Yearly Lobsterfest

Red Lobster may have started as a small, family-owned restaurant in Lakeland, Florida, but the restaurant has now expanded into a beloved chain with over 700 locations worldwide (via Red Lobster). And, as you may know, each year, the chain hosts "Lobsterfest," a celebration of meals featuring the restaurant's namesake.

At this year's Lobsterfest, customers can enjoy old favorites, as per an announcement, like the Lobster Lover's Dream — rock and Maritime lobster tails served with shrimp and lobster linguini, covered in a lobster cream sauce. If you can't pick how you want your lobster prepared, you can get the Maine Lobster Tail Duo — one tail is served roasted, and the other is grilled. The Bar Harbor Lobster Bake serves up split roasted lobster tails along with shrimp, scallops, mussels, and tomatoes over linguini in a garlic-wine broth. And, of course, you can order the Live Maine Lobster served steamed or stuffed.

Although you might have some favorite go-to dishes at Red Lobster, the restaurant is also releasing a lineup of brand-new dishes to enjoy.