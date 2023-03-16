Why It's So Hard To Recreate The Infamous Viral Pink Sauce

In the summer of 2022, it was hard not to see a peculiar neon-pink sauce — which gets its color from dragon fruit — everywhere on TikTok. The viral sauce was just one of the biggest food trends that emerged last year. The Pink sauce and the creator behind it came under limelight for almost all the wrong reasons. The hashtag #pinksauce has accumulated more than 689 million views on the app.

But, the buzz surrounding the sauce was clouded by controversy. In case you were living under a rock, the mysterious Pink sauce that captured the attention of TikTok was created by Chef Pii, a TikTok personality who began posting videos of the Pink sauce last summer. As the videos became viral, there was a demand from people to try the sauce, Chef Pii told NBC News. As Chef Pii began selling her sauce, questions rose over the lack of nutrition and ingredient discrepancies, according to Daily Dot. Many also have noticed inconsistencies in color and viscosity in the sauce and packaging.

The pink condiment has led to memes, debates, and people attempting to recreate the sauce. However, recreating it is trickier than it seems.