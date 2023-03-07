Starbucks' Spring Drinkware Set Has Officially Arrived

When you bring your own reusable cup to Starbucks, you can snag a little extra discount off your order. Customers can receive 10 cents off their drink orders when they provide the cup, rather than using one of the disposable plastic cups from the coffee chain. And, as an added bonus, Starbucks Rewards members will gain an additional 25 bonus stars in their account. The 25 stars will earn you a free espresso shot, milk substitution, or syrup, or they can be saved up for bigger rewards for later redemption.

While the coffee chain does accept any kind of reusable coffee cup, many fans of the franchise love to have Starbucks-branded products on-hand to use. Starbucks often releases seasonal-themed products, which customers can purchase in participating cafes.

Starbucks has just released its spring 2023 collection, and these brightly colored cups are sure to get you looking forward to warmer weather.