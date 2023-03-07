Starbucks' Spring Drinkware Set Has Officially Arrived
When you bring your own reusable cup to Starbucks, you can snag a little extra discount off your order. Customers can receive 10 cents off their drink orders when they provide the cup, rather than using one of the disposable plastic cups from the coffee chain. And, as an added bonus, Starbucks Rewards members will gain an additional 25 bonus stars in their account. The 25 stars will earn you a free espresso shot, milk substitution, or syrup, or they can be saved up for bigger rewards for later redemption.
While the coffee chain does accept any kind of reusable coffee cup, many fans of the franchise love to have Starbucks-branded products on-hand to use. Starbucks often releases seasonal-themed products, which customers can purchase in participating cafes.
Starbucks has just released its spring 2023 collection, and these brightly colored cups are sure to get you looking forward to warmer weather.
Starbucks new trendy tumblers are full of color
The announcement details a Checkered Cold Cup that features a pattern of blue, orange, and pink squares with a pink reusable straw. This cup is perfect for your favorite iced beverages, like the Pink Drink or an iced caramel macchiato. You can also grab the Green & Pink Grid Cold Cup, which features a textured, shimmery green exterior, a pink lid, and a twisted reusable straw. If you prefer a more simplistic look, the Bluebell Soft Touch Cold Cup is all blue, meant to mimic the color of a bright, springtime sky. All of these hold 24 ounces.
If you're more of a hot coffee fan, you can snag the pink and green Petunia Tumbler, Pastel Ombre Tumbler featuring yellow, pink, and purple hues, or the Pink & Orange Gradient Tumbler. These are all 12-ounce cups. The 20-ounce Multi-color Glass Water Bottle is the perfect companion to keep you hydrated all day and if you love brewing your own Starbucks coffee at home, the Citrus Mug features vibrant yellows, greens, and blues on its exterior.
Prices for the spring lineup of drinkware range from $14.95 to $24.95. These limited-edition cups are available now while supplies last in participating Starbucks locations.