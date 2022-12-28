The Starbucks Rewards Program Is Getting A Big Overhaul, According To A Memo Leak

Plenty of companies offer "points" to customers who purchase their goods, but Starbucks may have been one of the first to make waves. Since its debut in 2008, the Starbucks loyalty program has gone through some major changes, evolving from a little-known perk for super-regulars to an expansive program that comprises millions of devotees. According to a 2018 survey cited by Nation's Restaurant News, quick-service restaurant customers might download the Starbucks loyalty app more than any other.

In 2016, the brand edited its program to allow customers to earn free items after purchasing a certain amount of "stars," per Nation's Restaurant News. Instead of visiting their local Starbucks on 12 separate occasions in order to claim their goods, customers could get a free "specialty drink," for instance, anytime they racked up 125 stars. In 2018, the chain dipped into the credit card game with its first Visa, making it even easier for customers to cash in their stars.

But according to a memo leak shared by Insider, Starbucks is poised for another Rewards change. Unfortunately, this one makes it harder to redeem those coveted free Frappuccinos.