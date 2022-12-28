The Starbucks Rewards Program Is Getting A Big Overhaul, According To A Memo Leak
Plenty of companies offer "points" to customers who purchase their goods, but Starbucks may have been one of the first to make waves. Since its debut in 2008, the Starbucks loyalty program has gone through some major changes, evolving from a little-known perk for super-regulars to an expansive program that comprises millions of devotees. According to a 2018 survey cited by Nation's Restaurant News, quick-service restaurant customers might download the Starbucks loyalty app more than any other.
In 2016, the brand edited its program to allow customers to earn free items after purchasing a certain amount of "stars," per Nation's Restaurant News. Instead of visiting their local Starbucks on 12 separate occasions in order to claim their goods, customers could get a free "specialty drink," for instance, anytime they racked up 125 stars. In 2018, the chain dipped into the credit card game with its first Visa, making it even easier for customers to cash in their stars.
But according to a memo leak shared by Insider, Starbucks is poised for another Rewards change. Unfortunately, this one makes it harder to redeem those coveted free Frappuccinos.
Points will go up on February 13
In its current iteration, the Starbucks Rewards program doles out certain goods to customers with 50 stars, which are earned when a customer spends $50 at the chain. But come February 13, per a leaked memo, that number will be doubled. Insider says free standard hot coffee, tea, or baked goods (plus packaged snacks, ham and cheese croissants, and plastic to-go cups) will require 100 stars, or $100.
As continuity would have it, items that already require more than 100 points (including cold brews, lattes, and breakfast sandwiches) will get jacked up to 200 stars. Customers who hoard 300 stars can cash in for packaged coffee, while Starbucks merchandise remains at 400 points. These changes mean customers will need to make more purchases in order to claim free items. Per the memo, the Rewards program changes are meant to "ensure the health of the program and meet the evolving needs of our customers."