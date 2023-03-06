Where Is Coco Jack From Shark Tank Today?

Coconut is a tasty, wholesome fruit that provides much nutritional value. Coconut contains fiber, protein, minerals, and medium-chain fatty acids. This healthy form of saturated fat helps burn calories more efficiently and improves endurance during physical activities, as it's easier for the body to digest than fats derived from animals. Medium-chain fatty acids are also associated with a reduced risk of tooth decay and gum disease thanks to their antimicrobial effects.

Thai coconuts, which are a young form of the fruit that is served sans husk, are particularly flavorful while also brimming with essential nutrients. However, opening Thai coconuts proves challenging for most people. The process entails making several cuts to the top of the fruit using a sharp cleaver, which creates an opening to access the interior. From there, you can stick a straw into the opening to enjoy the delicious coconut water inside. If you want to access the flesh of the fruit, you must make even more cuts around the side of the coconut to scrape it out. Along with being inconvenient, opening Thai coconuts can easily cause injuries. That's why an industrious inventor decided to develop a better method.