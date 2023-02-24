Shark Tank's Kahawa 1893 Coffee Aims To Fairly Compensate African Women

Many of us count on our morning cup of coffee to start the day, but coffee's widespread accessibility comes at a cost that isn't always apparent. As Daily Coffee News reports, coffee harvesting is a complicated industry that is often dependent on migrant workers who receive minimal pay, if anything at all. Many workers don't form contracts with the farm owners and can easily be taken advantage of.

One entrepreneur who understood these challenges and hopes to make a positive change is Kahawa 1893 founder Margaret Nyamumbo. She appeared on "Shark Tank" to try and broker a partnership with one of the Sharks. Nyamumbo comes from a family of Kenyan coffee farmers and knows the struggles of depending on the industry for income. Despite the challenges, she explained that Kenyans are deeply proud of the coffee their country produces. Kenyan coffee beans are often ranked among the top coffees in the world and are well regarded for their bright, balanced flavors. These flavors come courtesy of Kenya's unique double fermentation coffee processing.

Nyamumbo explained to the Sharks that to combat this issue, she created a business structure where female coffee farmers are paid directly. Customers can even use a QR code on the bag to tip these women further. The Sharks were blown away by this unique proposition, and a bidding war quickly took off.