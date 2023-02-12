The Internet Can't Decide What Jason Kelce Is Eating During Super Bowl 2023
It almost seems unbelievable, but the Super Bowl LVII is the first time two brothers have squared off against each other (per KCUR). Travis and Jason Kelce hold court on the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, and both players are beloved by football fans for their demeanors on and off the field. Both have won previous Super Bowls, too; athletic prowess seems to be a family affair.
However, the Kelce brothers aren't afraid to participate in a little sibling rivalry. As reported by Fox News, the Kelces traded barbs on their shared podcast, with Travis proclaiming his brother "the enemy," and demanding "Don't try to shake my hand," on the field. Jason responded that he was now aware of his brother's game plan and would act accordingly.
Despite his brazen words, no one could have anticipated the effect Jason's subtle yet pointed gesture would have on the internet.
Deep-diving into Jason Kelce's mystery snack
As illustrated by USA Today Sports, Jason Kelce is the picture of composure despite the intensity of the situation he's surrounded by. As brother Travis Kelce ties things up 7-7 after scoring the Kansas City Chiefs' first touchdown of the game, the camera cut to Jason on the bench. Instead of grimacing or expressing consternation, Jason appeared to be "unphased" and "unbothered" as he enjoyed some sort of delicious snack.
While most of the internet focused on the hilarity of the situation, others wanted to know exactly what Jason was eating. In a SportsCenter Twitter thread, one commenter wondered if Jason was eating a peanut butter Clif Bar. Another commenter claimed that it was likely a Fast Break, a type of Reese's candy bar. Quite a few people stated that he was eating a Gatorade bar.
Based on the wrapper, it looks like Jason was indeed eating a Gatorade bar. But the debate might just have been as thrilling as the game itself.