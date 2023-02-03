Marcus Samuelsson Rocks Instagram With Black History Month Menu Series
Chef Marcus Samuelsson is decorated with honors, according to his website. He was the youngest chef to earn a three-star review from The New York Times, and he's won eight James Beard Foundation Awards. He even cooked for the Obama administration's first state dinner.
Samuelsson was born in Ethiopia and raised in Sweden, according to EAT Forum. He worked alongside his grandmother, who was a professional chef, at a young age in their local pantry. He attended the Culinary Institute in Gothenburg and worked in Switzerland, France, and Austria before his career brought him to the United States.
Over the years, Samuelsson has opened a number of restaurants, written several cookbooks, and won several televised competition shows. To celebrate Black History Month, Samuelsson and his culinary teams will be adding specialty menus to his restaurants. The food offered this month will be sourced from Black-owned businesses, as per Samuelsson's Instagram.
The chef is celebrating the month with themed menus
In a post on his Instagram page, chef Marcus Samuelsson shared that his restaurants will feature special menus to commemorate Black History Month. The first menu shared by Samuelsson was that of his Hav & Mar seafood restaurant in New York City.
According to the Hav & Mar website, diners will enjoy a three-course meal. Each table will start off with a bread basket featuring biscuits and cornbread, along with eggplant dip and tomato chutney. For the first dinner course, diners can choose between beef tartare with plantains, pickled cauliflower, and awaze sauce, or Swediopian, a cured salmon with mustard seed caviar and buckthorn. The second course will feature a choice between Addis York or Umi's Udon.
Each meal can be paired with a whiskey-ginger beer cocktail, or a variety of options from the wine pairing menu. (The menu also features a few zero-proof options.) The experience will finish off with a choice of sweet treat: Apple Persimmon Crisp, or Corn Husk Chocolate Pudding. Samuelsson will be sharing more menus from his restaurants all month long on Instagram.