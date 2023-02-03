Marcus Samuelsson Rocks Instagram With Black History Month Menu Series

Chef Marcus Samuelsson is decorated with honors, according to his website. He was the youngest chef to earn a three-star review from The New York Times, and he's won eight James Beard Foundation Awards. He even cooked for the Obama administration's first state dinner.

Samuelsson was born in Ethiopia and raised in Sweden, according to EAT Forum. He worked alongside his grandmother, who was a professional chef, at a young age in their local pantry. He attended the Culinary Institute in Gothenburg and worked in Switzerland, France, and Austria before his career brought him to the United States.

Over the years, Samuelsson has opened a number of restaurants, written several cookbooks, and won several televised competition shows. To celebrate Black History Month, Samuelsson and his culinary teams will be adding specialty menus to his restaurants. The food offered this month will be sourced from Black-owned businesses, as per Samuelsson's Instagram.