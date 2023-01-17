Dolly Parton's Fan-Favorite Baking Lineup Is Gaining Four More Mixes
It's no secret that award-winning country music star Dolly Parton loves good food. She told Today that she often cooks for her co-stars while working on movie sets, and is a big fan of Southern comfort foods, like cornbread muffins, mashed potatoes and gravy, and chicken and dumplings. She shares a lot of her recipes with her fans, including Dollywood's famous cinnamon bread. However, she also keeps others closely guarded — only sharing that the main ingredient she adds is "love."
If you're a big fan of Parton's — or just want to experience a delicious Southern-style meal — the country star's theme park, Dollywood, offers an incredible (and expensive) five-course dining experience. But if you can't make the trip down to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, you can bake up your own Parton-approved side dishes and desserts right in the comfort of your own home, thanks to her collaboration with Duncan Hines.
Parton's new baking mixes will be hitting store shelves soon, but fans can sign up for the chance to order an extra special package with some extra goodies direct from Duncan Hines.
Parton is releasing four new baking mixes
In partnership with Duncan Hines, Dolly Parton will be releasing four new baking mixes, according to Cision PR Newswire. Parton first partnered with Duncan Hines in 2022, when she released Southern Style Coconut and Southern Style Banana cake mixes (via Southern Living).
The new products include a Sweet Cornbread & Muffin Mix, a Fabulously Fudgy Brownie Mix, Buttermilk Biscuit Mix, and Caramel Turtle Brownie Mix. Each box will also include a recipe on the packaging for some of Dolly's favorite recipes, including Jalapeno Cornbread and Peanut Butter Brownie Skillet Sundaes. The mixes will be hitting grocery store shelves anywhere Duncan Hines products are sold in early 2023.
If you want to try the mixes before they hit grocery store shelves, Parton shared on her Twitter that Duncan Hines will also be releasing Dolly Parton's Baking Collection. The kit will include a box of each mix, collectible recipe cards for Dolly's favorite recipes, and a "What Would Dolly Do?" adorned towel and spatula. The kit can be purchased for $40 plus shipping. Interested customers can sign up for a pre-sale code for the "Dolly Drop" on February 1 via the Duncan Hines website.