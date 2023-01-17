Dolly Parton's Fan-Favorite Baking Lineup Is Gaining Four More Mixes

It's no secret that award-winning country music star Dolly Parton loves good food. She told Today that she often cooks for her co-stars while working on movie sets, and is a big fan of Southern comfort foods, like cornbread muffins, mashed potatoes and gravy, and chicken and dumplings. She shares a lot of her recipes with her fans, including Dollywood's famous cinnamon bread. However, she also keeps others closely guarded — only sharing that the main ingredient she adds is "love."

If you're a big fan of Parton's — or just want to experience a delicious Southern-style meal — the country star's theme park, Dollywood, offers an incredible (and expensive) five-course dining experience. But if you can't make the trip down to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, you can bake up your own Parton-approved side dishes and desserts right in the comfort of your own home, thanks to her collaboration with Duncan Hines.

Parton's new baking mixes will be hitting store shelves soon, but fans can sign up for the chance to order an extra special package with some extra goodies direct from Duncan Hines.