Domino's Is Once Again Bringing Back Carry-Out Tips
When you're craving pizza, chances are there's a Domino's nearby. The pizza chain offers so much more than just pizzas, including chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, bread, and desserts. (And as for the pizza, it can be ordered with a variety of toppings as well as several different crust options, including hand-tossed, thin, gluten-free, and Brooklyn style.)
The first Domino's pizza opened in Michigan in 1960, according to the chain's website. Now, according to Investopedia, Domino's is the largest pizza chain in the world, operating in 90 countries. The chain currently has more than 19,500 stores in operation, according to a December 12 press release.
Though it's customary to tip your pizza delivery driver when you have pizza brought to you, Domino's is reversing the tradition and opting to "tip" its customers instead. The company saw success with the promotion previously and is bringing it back from now through next March.
Pick up your pizza to save a few dollars
Domino's has announced the return of its customer carryout tips, per a December 12 press release. Customers who order Domino's pizza can claim a $3 credit when they opt to pick up their order instead of having it delivered. To be eligible for the credit, customers must place their orders online or on the Domino's app and choose the carryout option.
The campaign is a continuation of an early 2022 initiative, when more than 17 million customer "tips" were reportedly given out. When customers pick up their pizza from the chain, Domino's will provide them an emailed credit to use on the next online order.
To save even more money, customers can combine the $3 credit with a meal deal, as long as the order is over $5 before tax (and optional tip). The campaign will run through March 26, 2023.