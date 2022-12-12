Domino's Is Once Again Bringing Back Carry-Out Tips

Domino's has announced the return of its customer carryout tips, per a December 12 press release. Customers who order Domino's pizza can claim a $3 credit when they opt to pick up their order instead of having it delivered. To be eligible for the credit, customers must place their orders online or on the Domino's app and choose the carryout option.

The campaign is a continuation of an early 2022 initiative, when more than 17 million customer "tips" were reportedly given out. When customers pick up their pizza from the chain, Domino's will provide them an emailed credit to use on the next online order.

To save even more money, customers can combine the $3 credit with a meal deal, as long as the order is over $5 before tax (and optional tip). The campaign will run through March 26, 2023.