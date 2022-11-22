Domino's Is About To Have The Largest Fleet Of Electric Delivery Vehicles In The US

Considering Domino's touts itself as the "largest pizza company in the world," the brand's business decisions can spark a wide-reaching change in the food industry. While the pizza in the box will always be paramount to the brand's success, delivery has always been part of its business plan and has led the company to calling itself the world leader in pizza delivery.

As the Classic Cars Journal explains, a 1959 VW Beetle was the original Domino's delivery car. While that car isn't on the road anymor, pizza delivery is still a primary component of the company's business plan.

Over the years, the methods and concepts behind Domino's pizza delivery have evolved. Although the pledge of a 30 minutes or less delivery guarantee vanished after a lawsuit, per a 1993 report from The New York Times, the company has tried other methods to offer expedient delivery methods. Still, all those orders have racked up more than just miles driven. In an effort to reduce its environmental impact, Domino's is rolling out a new type of delivery vehicle.