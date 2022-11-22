Domino's Is About To Have The Largest Fleet Of Electric Delivery Vehicles In The US
Considering Domino's touts itself as the "largest pizza company in the world," the brand's business decisions can spark a wide-reaching change in the food industry. While the pizza in the box will always be paramount to the brand's success, delivery has always been part of its business plan and has led the company to calling itself the world leader in pizza delivery.
As the Classic Cars Journal explains, a 1959 VW Beetle was the original Domino's delivery car. While that car isn't on the road anymor, pizza delivery is still a primary component of the company's business plan.
Over the years, the methods and concepts behind Domino's pizza delivery have evolved. Although the pledge of a 30 minutes or less delivery guarantee vanished after a lawsuit, per a 1993 report from The New York Times, the company has tried other methods to offer expedient delivery methods. Still, all those orders have racked up more than just miles driven. In an effort to reduce its environmental impact, Domino's is rolling out a new type of delivery vehicle.
How will Domino's electric delivery vehicles impact the food delivery industry?
On Nov. 21, Domino's announced a partnership with Chevy to introduce hundreds of customized Chevy Bolt electric cars to its delivery fleet. This initiative gives Domino's the "largest electric pizza delivery fleet in the country." The program is part of the pizza company's commitment to be net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
While this electric fleet is a substantial move forward, it isn't the first time that Domino's has tried to disrupt the pizza delivery process. In partnership with Nuro, a robotics company, it offered a self-driving pizza delivery option. Although this idea took the driver out of the conversation, it was a step forward in robot technology.
Given that the pizza industry has struggled with worker shortages, Domino's seems to appreciate that both autonomous delivery and more efficient delivery vehicles should be part of its business strategy. Even if the pizza is the reason why people order time and again, putting that pie in people's hands is part of the process. Consumers want a hot slice, no matter how it gets there.