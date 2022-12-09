Chips Ahoy! Is Celebrating Its Birthday With A Brand New Flavor

Chips Ahoy! cookies have been around since 1963, according to Insider. The original recipe featured a simple chocolate chip cookie, and the first advertisements claimed that the factory-made cookies tasted just as good as homemade treats, without the added effort of making them yourself. The marketing must have worked, because Insider reports that the brand, which is owned by Mondelez International, Inc., is now the second-highest-selling cookie brand in the U.S., just behind Oreo.

The cookies now come in several varieties: miniature snack packs, chunky cookies, soft and chewy, and thin and crispy, via Snack Works. If you want some flavor deviation, you can grab red velvet or s'mores-flavored varieties. A collaboration with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups even produced a chocolate-peanut butter variety. As Chips Ahoy! approaches its 60th year on shelves, the brand is released an all-new flavor in celebration of the milestone — and every bite will feel like a party.