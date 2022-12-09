Chips Ahoy! Is Celebrating Its Birthday With A Brand New Flavor
Chips Ahoy! cookies have been around since 1963, according to Insider. The original recipe featured a simple chocolate chip cookie, and the first advertisements claimed that the factory-made cookies tasted just as good as homemade treats, without the added effort of making them yourself. The marketing must have worked, because Insider reports that the brand, which is owned by Mondelez International, Inc., is now the second-highest-selling cookie brand in the U.S., just behind Oreo.
The cookies now come in several varieties: miniature snack packs, chunky cookies, soft and chewy, and thin and crispy, via Snack Works. If you want some flavor deviation, you can grab red velvet or s'mores-flavored varieties. A collaboration with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups even produced a chocolate-peanut butter variety. As Chips Ahoy! approaches its 60th year on shelves, the brand is released an all-new flavor in celebration of the milestone — and every bite will feel like a party.
Every bite will taste like a celebration
To celebrate the cookie brand's 60th birthday, Chips Ahoy! has announced the newest flavor in its lineup: Chewy Confetti Cake, via Cision PR Newswire. The new flavor will have a soft, chewy, cake-flavored cookie base, while rainbow sprinkles are dispersed throughout the dough. The cookies will also feature milk and white chocolate chips in every bite. The company's Senior Brand Manager Natalie Gadbois stated that the cookies will bring "new tastes, flavors, and sensory experiences" to all who enjoy them, according to Food Business News.
The brand is also reportedly aiming to appeal to younger generations, as well as already dedicated fans, through the new, exciting flavor. Though the cookies are, of course, delicious on their own, they also make a great topping for an ice cream sundae. The cookies will be sold in stores nationwide beginning January 2023 and will retail for around $4.99 per family-size package (14.38 oz).