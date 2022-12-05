Uber Eats Settled With The City Of Chicago For $10 Million. Here's Why

Uber Eats, the delivery service arm of the popular ridesharing app, is no stranger to scandal. The Guardian notes that in 2021, a contract was sent out to Australian Uber Eats drivers, which was aimed at establishing that they were in no way legally employed by Uber Eats, and as such, weren't entitled to benefits or employee protections. This contract was released shortly after Uber Eats paid a $400,000 settlement to an Adelaide couple who were criminally underpaid during their time working with the service (via Rideshare Driver Network).

Per WGNTV, an Uber Eats driver in Chicago took it upon themselves to report a pop-up kitchen that was being run out of a private suburban residence, which was therefore not subject to any state health codes. The kitchen was eventually closed down.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a $10 million settlement marked yet another scandal for Uber Eats in the Midwestern city. This hefty penalty came about from a number of infractions that the organization committed several years ago.