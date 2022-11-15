Eminem's Mom's Spaghetti NYC Pop-Up Serves Up Meatballs And Merch
If you've been searching for the opportunity to enjoy Eminem's Mom's Spaghetti, now might be your chance. From now until Sunday, those in New York City can visit a pop-up restaurant aptly named after a line in the rapper's hit song "Lose Yourself," (per NBC New York). After numerous pop-ups dating back to 2017, Mom's Spaghetti planted its first brick-and-mortar store in Detroit, Michigan last year (via District Detroit). Temporary shops have still been a part of its brand, with previous setups at music festivals such as Coachella and Firefly.
The top floor of the restaurant, named The Trailer in continuation of the "8 Mile" movie theme, houses Eminem merchandise and memorabilia. The concept is completely designed as a nod to the film, for which Eminem became the first rapper to receive an Academy Award. While the temporary New York pop-up location might differ from the permanent one in Detroit, it's still something Eminem fans and pasta lovers alike should check out.
The store will host exclusive '8 Mile' experiences
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of "8 Mile" and its soundtrack song "Lose Yourself," a Mom's Spaghetti location has popped up in New York City (per NBC New York). The menu is simple; plain spaghetti is $12, spaghetti and meatballs are $15, and a vegan option of spaghetti and rabbit balls sells for $16. Open now until November 20, those interested can RSVP online via Shopify New York for a slot. If slots are full, fear not, as you can still get your fix, though you might get stuck in a sizable line.
According to Shopify New York, the eatery will provide unique "8 Mile" fan experiences as well as exclusive 20th-anniversary merch. Following the store's announcement on Twitter, several fans expressed their excitement for the pop-up location. "I'm so excited for the Moms Spaghetti pop-up in NYC!" wrote one user, claiming that they are a huge Eminem fan. Another tweet read, "Going today but just for a t shirt." Those interested can find the address and hours of operation at Shopify New York. You never know, there could even be a surprise appearance from Eminem himself.