Eminem's Mom's Spaghetti NYC Pop-Up Serves Up Meatballs And Merch

If you've been searching for the opportunity to enjoy Eminem's Mom's Spaghetti, now might be your chance. From now until Sunday, those in New York City can visit a pop-up restaurant aptly named after a line in the rapper's hit song "Lose Yourself," (per NBC New York). After numerous pop-ups dating back to 2017, Mom's Spaghetti planted its first brick-and-mortar store in Detroit, Michigan last year (via District Detroit). Temporary shops have still been a part of its brand, with previous setups at music festivals such as Coachella and Firefly.

The top floor of the restaurant, named The Trailer in continuation of the "8 Mile" movie theme, houses Eminem merchandise and memorabilia. The concept is completely designed as a nod to the film, for which Eminem became the first rapper to receive an Academy Award. While the temporary New York pop-up location might differ from the permanent one in Detroit, it's still something Eminem fans and pasta lovers alike should check out.