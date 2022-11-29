Food Businesses Warn Congress Against Consequences Of Looming Rail Strike

When it comes to transporting food around the country, railroads are an invaluable resource. Unfortunately, things are getting tricky. PBS NewsHour reports that due to the possibility of a rail strike, the shipment of consumer goods could soon be affected, as four rail unions have now failed to approve contracts. The unions are demanding better schedules, as well as paid sick time. While the strike has yet to officially start, it could begin as early as December 5 — right at the start of the holiday season.

The last railroad strike took place three decades ago in 1992 and only lasted for two days before Congress intervened. To prevent a strike in 2022, food businesses have signed off on a letter encouraging Congress to take early action with the unions. Though some goods could be transported across the nation via truck, PBS NewsHour reports that there are not enough available vehicles to replace all railway deliveries during the strike.