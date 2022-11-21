World Cup Fans Loudly Rooted For Beer During Ecuador Game

One of the greatest competitions in the world of sport is now underway. But so far, the biggest story of the World Cup hasn't been feats of athletic abilities, but rather, the many controversies surrounding the host nation of Qatar.

As the BBC explains, Qatar was a controversial choice for this year's competition ever since it was selected back in 2010. NPR reports that former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, who oversaw the vote, has stated that selecting Qatar was a mistake. Blatter cited the small but oil-rich country's size as his reason for walking back his personal support. Other critics have cited larger human rights issues for their opposition to Qatar's role as host.

The New York Times claims that Qatar had very little of the necessary infrastructure to properly host such a large event. To construct the seven new stadiums, roads, hotels, and new subway system for the global event, the country relied on many foreign workers. The treatment of these workers has been under fire, as an estimate from The Guardian cited 6,500 deaths of those same workers (via the BBC).

Qatar has also been criticized for its laws against same-sex relationships, per the BBC. The Athletic reports that many countries had promised to wear One Love armbands as a show of solidarity with the LGBTQ community around the globe but have since rescinded on their promise. That hasn't been the only controversial backsliding that's taken place, though.