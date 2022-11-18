What You Need To Know About The World Cup Alcohol Ban

The ban on alcohol is likely to disappoint many tourists heading to Qatar for the World Cup, but their frustration pales in comparison to that of the Belgium-based AB InBev, owner of Budweiser, who Fox Sports reports paid $75 million to make its brand the official beer of the world's biggest sporting event. Budweiser had previously planned to open concession stands prominently displaying its logo. Last week, the company was told to move its stands to less-visible parts of the stadium complex, and in light of the newly-imposed alcohol ban, it will only be able to sell Bud Zero, a non-alcoholic option.

This could create a nightmare for FIFA, as the ban may constitute a breach of its contract with Budweiser. According to the Daily Mail, AB InBev has not announced any legal action yet. But soon after the ban was imposed, Budweiser's Twitter account posted a short statement simply saying, "Well, this is awkward..." The tweet has since been deleted.

The folks at FIFA aren't the only ones who could face legal action in light of the ban, either. Officials in the Qatari capital of Doha signed contracts stating they would "respect FIFA's sponsors." Only time will tell, but it seems the most intense competition of this year's World Cup could play out in court rather than on the field.